Bryce James, the son of the four-time NBA champion LeBron James, shared a three-word message in honor of former USC Trojans and Team Why Not coach Mike Law, who died on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard reshared a reel posted by the official Instagram page of Why Not basketball to his story.

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 3-word message in honor of SoCal coach following his death (Image: IG/ _justbryce)

"Rest easy unc," James wrote.

Former NBA players Tracy Murray and Jason Hart commented on the original post.

Former NBA players Tracy Murray and Jason Hart pay tribute to late SoCal coach Mike Law

"Good Brother, gonna miss his smile!! JHART," Hart wrote.

"Rest Easy Money Mike! You’ve been looking out for me since high school. I’ll never forget the LA Valley College runs back then. You’ve always been supportive and had positive things to always say. The impact you left on many of young hooper here in LA will never be forgotten. Thank you!!! I will miss seeing you in the gyms! I will miss our laughs and convos. Love you Bro!🙏🏽🕊️🏀," McGrady commented.

James, who is the No. 211 prospect nationally, No. 58 shooting guard in the 2025 class and No. 27 prospect in California, helped his high school team, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, to a 27-7 overall record and 6-1 in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League. However, they were knocked out by the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame.

James and Co. led the Trailblazers to the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball championships after winning their final game against Lincoln 58-53 on March 14.

Bryce James makes his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats official

Bryce James collaborated with the official Instagram page of Arizona men's basketball to publish the news that he signed with the Wildcats on Friday.

"Bryce has officially signed 🐻⬇️," @arizonambb captioned.

James received four offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Duquesne Dukes and USC Trojans. He took unofficial visits to the Buckeyes on July 10 and to the Trojans on Oct. 19, 2023. He also took another unofficial visit to the Wildcats on Nov. 22.

He will be joined by Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode next season.

