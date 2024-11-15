LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, took to Instagram to support his schoolmates, the Combs twins, as they penned an emotional post in memory of their late mother, Kim Porter. The twins shared a picture of their mother holding both of them:

Trending

"We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy❤️❤️," they captioned the emotional post.

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares a heartfelt reaction to the Combs Twins' emotional post for their late mother Kim Porter

Bryce James reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

"❤️," Bryce James commented on the post.

James has been very active on social media when it comes to sharing his teammates' and friends' successes or commitments.

While the Class of 2025 guard has not committed to a college yet, James has supported his friends. This includes Jake West and Dante Allen's commitments, and highlights of the Boozer twins and their father, Carlos Boozer, among others.

James also shared a post announcing the commitment of Jaden Nickens to Kansas as he gets ready to play college basketball and football for the Jayhawks.

The 6-foot-4 guard currently sits at the 203rd spot nationally, 54th spot in the shooting guard position and 24th spot in California. He is rated three stars by On3, 247Sports and Rivals, and four stars by ESPN.

In the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League's Peach Jam, James averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.2 steals per game in 22.2 minutes.

Bryce James shows off his dance moves at Sierra Canyon

James did not attend his brother, Bronny James' G League debut at the UCLA Health Training Center because of Sierra Canyon's tip-off event. The Cleveland, OH native displayed some special dance moves at the event:

Expand Tweet

James' moves got applause from the crowd as well as his teammates.

James is yet to commit to a college, but he has offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. There was some interest from his brother's alma mater USC, but no offer has been sent yet.

Which college do you think Bryce James will play for?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback