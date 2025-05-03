Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, was pictured with his teammate and the Fullerton Titan commit Bryce Cofield during signing day at the Sierra Canyon practice facility on Friday.

James, who often supports his friends and teammates through his social media, re-shared an image posted by a staff member of the Trailblazers, Ashley Nitzel, of the two of them accompanied by a few teammates on his Instagram story on Friday.

"Signing day," the story was captioned.

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares moments from signing day at Sierra Canyon with teammate Bryce Cofield (Image: IG/_justbryce)

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard shared another picture of the duo posted by Sierra Canyon Head Coach Sandell Jones:

"Oh so proud these dudes! Put it down for the SC Gang," Sandell Jones captioned his story.

Bryce Cofield, who ranks No. 181 nationally, No. 50 in the shooting guard position and No. 25 in California, committed to Fullerton on Mar. 15. He also received an offer from the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

In his senior year at the Trailblazers, Cofield averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game and also won the Defensive Player of the Year award. Dedrique Taylor, the head coach for Fullerton, talked about Cofield's impact:

"Bryce is a physically gifted basketball player. He is ready right now to guard and make a major impact for us defensively. Offensively, I believe Bryce will be a great fit for us with his ability to get downhill, touch the paint, and play in space."

On the other hand, Bryce James received offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, his brother's alma mater USC Trojans and the Duquesne Dukes.

Bryce James finishes his high school basketball career on a high note

Bryce James helped his team win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships. The Trailblazers defeated Centennial in the first round, Santa Barbara in the second round and JSerra Catholic in the regional semifinals.

They entered the regional final and secured a 74-68 win against Redondo Union, before lifting the state championship trophy against Lincoln after a 58-53 win on Mar. 14. James also shared the trophy on his IG story:

"Best way to go out," James captioned his story.

Bryce James finishes his high school basketball career on a high note (Image: IG/_justbryce)

James will be joined by Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode at Arizona next season.

