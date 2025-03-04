Legacy Early College point guard DeZhon Hall, a 6-foot-3 prospect, who happens to be NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James, childhood friend, is one of the top-rated point guards in the 2026 class. His talent continues to draw interest from top college programs nationwide.

Reacting to a post on Monday listing all of Hall's offers and interest, NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James dropped an emoji, signalling his support for Hall's rising trajectory:

“📈”

The post has also attracted a number of fellow hoopers who have been dropping different positive reactions:

"Raw keep going brother🔥," said Tindley High School senior guard Jett Turner.

"My guy," said Cal State Bakersfield guard Jaden Alexander

The post, which asked fans where Hall should commit among his various college offers and interests, also drew fan comments suggesting different college programs for the point guard:

"Ohio State🙌🙌," one fan said.

"Go Green," said another.

"Go to Illinois," another fan said.

"Come to MSU," said another.

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares his reaction to childhood friend DeZhon Hall's D1 college offers. (Image via Instagram @kyledoirondesign)

According to On3 prediction, Hall holds seven college programs - Illinois, Ohio, Indiana University, Miami (OH), Wisconsin, Texas A&M and St. Bonaventure University. Indiana is the favourite, with a 19.5% chance of landing Hall.

Next in line is Miami with 17.1% and Illinois with 14.6%. Ohio, Wisconsin, Texas and St. Bonaventure have a 12.2% chance each.

Being a junior, Hall still has a year of high school basketball to make his decision. This season, he's averaging 13.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to take on Centennial in CIF State Boys Basketball Championship Game

LeBron James' son Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (22-7) face the Centennial Huskies (18-17) on Tuesday in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Division I tournament. The Trailblazers enter the game as favorites but are looking to bounce back after consecutive losses.

A win will qualify them for the next round of the tournament, where they will face Santa Barbara or Mission Bay in the second roundt. Do the Trailblazers have all it takes to go all the way?

