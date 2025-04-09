It looks like Bryce James' teammate Jayden Alexander is still reminiscing about Sierra Canyon's state championship win after almost a month of lifting the trophy. The Sierra Canyon senior took to Instagram to share some pictures with his teammates and the trophy on Wednesday.

Ad

Bryce James, who is always vocal about supporting his friends and teammates through his social media, also took to the comments section of Alexander's IG carousel to post his reaction:

Ad

Trending

James commented with a simple yet effective red heart emoji:

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares his reaction to Sierra Canyon teammate Jayden Alexander posing with the CIF championship trophy (Image: IG/ Jayden Alexander)

The post also received a two-word reaction from Sierra Canyon senior Gavin Hightower:

Ad

Gavin Hightower shares his reaction to Sierra Canyon teammate Jayden Alexander posing with the CIF championship trophy (Image: IG/ Jayden Alexander)

"My brotherrr," commented Hightower with a fingers crossed and a red heart emoji.

Ad

In his last season for the Trailblazers, Bryce James helped his team to a 27-7 overall and a 6-1 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they were knocked out by Class of 2026's No. 3 prospect Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame Sherman Oaks in the semifinal round.

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, they sealed a 73-48 victory over Centennial in the first round on Mar. 4. In the second round, they defeated Santa Barbara by a 78-45 scoreline on Mar. 6 to enter the Regional Semifinals against JSerra Catholic, who they defeated 68-64 on March 8.

Ad

They sealed a 74-68 win against Redondo Union in the Regional Final on March 14, before lifting the trophy against Lincoln after a 58-53 win in the State Finals Game.

Bryce James receives a heartwarming message from his grandmother after winning state championship

James, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats after considering offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes and Duquesne, left his high school basketball career on a high note. He also shared a heartfelt IG story after winning the trophy:

Ad

"Best way to go out," he captioned his story.

Bryce James shares a heartfelt statement after winning the State Championship (Image: IG/Bryce James)

His grandmother, Gloria James, penned a beautiful message for the 6-foot-5 shooting guard after he lifted the state championship. Gloria James posted it on Instagram on March 16:

Ad

Ad

"Congratulations on winning the CIF High School Men’s Basketball Championship grandson🏀🏆🎊🎉!!!! I couldn’t be more happy for you and your teammates. You all worked very had throughout the regular season. You dug down deep and fought a hard fought game. And it paid off. I am honored to have been there as a WITNESS. I hope that you have this beautiful memory for the rest of your life😉. Love you much @_justbryce, Grammy🩷," she wrote.

James will be joined by Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode at the Wildcats next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More