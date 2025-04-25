Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, shared his support for Alijah Arenas after his serious accident on Thursday. The news was broken by ESPN's Shams Charania yesterday, as Arenas was placed in a medically induced coma after his accident.

The famous basketball page Ballislife shared the news on their official Instagram page with Charania's post from X (formerly Twitter). The post was then reshared by James with a three-word reaction in support of Arenas:

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares words of support for Alijah Arenas as the USC commit is put under induced coma following car crash (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

"Praying for u," James captioned his story with a red heart emoji and a joined hands emoji.

"Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash early Thursday morning, hospitalized and placed into an induced coma, sources tell ESPN. Arenas, 18, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas," Charania posted on X.

TMZ's report stated that the 6-foot-5 shooting guard endured serious injuries after he crashed his Tesla Cybertruck on Thursday morning. Furthermore, the emergency responders arrived on the scene at 4:55 AM, but everyone inside the car made it out when the help arrived.

In his second story, Bryce James shared an update on Arenas' accident as he reshared a post by TheHoopsPill again:

Bryce James shares an update on Alijah Arenas' accident (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

The latest update by Sports Illustrated's Tarek Fattel stated:

"ALIJAH ARENAS UPDATE: Arenas was in an accident driving a Cyber Truck. It caught on fire, and he inhaled a lot of smoke. According to sources, this was the reason for induced coma (protocol for smoke inhalation). Arenas suffered no major bodily injuries." he posted.

What caused Alijah Arenas' accident?

According to the public information officer at the L.A. Fire Department, Arenas was not inside the vehicle when emergency responders arrived at the scene of the crash. Furthermore, he did not suffer any broken bones, but the injuries were serious enough to force the responders to induce a coma.

Gilbert Arenas, who hosts the podcast named "Gil's Arena," canceled his Thursday episode after the unfortunate news of his son's car accident.

The McDonald's All-American reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 and received offers from UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide and Washington Huskies.

Arenas chose to commit to the USC Trojans on Jan. 30.

