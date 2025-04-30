Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, finished his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard will play for the Arizona Wildcats next season. James participated in a dunk for dunk challenge started by the Hoopers on Wednesday.

James posted a video of himself dunking the ball. The former Sierra Canyon Trailblazers guard performed an off-the-backboard windmill dunk, and further nominated the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star and Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony, Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears and BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa:

LeBron James' son Bryce James takes dunk-for-dunk challenge - Calls out Kiyan Anthony and AJ Dybantsa next (Image: _justbryce)

The video of the dunk was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):

"Velijah Miller nominates Bryce James in the dunk for dunk challenge and her performs a windmill (Video: Bryce James IG)," he posted.

Dybantsa reshared James' story on his Instagram account with a six-word reaction.

"I'll bring sum from the archives," he captioned his story.

AJ Dybantsa responds to James' dunk challenge (Image: IG/ aj.dybantsa)

Dybantsa showed his participation in the challenge by sharing a video from 2022. The small forward converted an impressive Eastbay dunk off the backboard and nominated Bellmont High School's Isaiah Langham, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas and Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac Jr. for the challenge.

AJ Dybantsa responds to LeBron James' son Bryce James' dunk challenge (Image: IG/ aj.dybantsa)

James helped Sierra Canyon go 27-7 overall and 6-1 in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they were eliminated by Notre Dame.

Furthermore, they also won the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, after defeating Centennial, Santa Barbara, JSerra Catholic and Redondo Union. They defeated Lincoln 58-53 on Mar. 14 to lift the trophy.

How does Bryce James' Arizona look before heading into the next season?

Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats are second in On3's Industry Comparison Commits rankings. They signed Dwayne Aristode on Oct. 13 last year and Bryce James on Jan. 1.

Furthermore, they signed two five-star prospects, power forward Koa Peat from Perry High School on Mar. 27 and combo guard Brayden Burries from Roosevelt High School on Apr. 9.

They also acquired point guard Evan Nelson from the Harvard Crimson on Apr. 10.

