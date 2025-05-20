LeBron James' wife Savannah flaunts son Bryce James' dapper senior prom look in Louis Vuitton suit [PHOTOS]

Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA champion LeBron James, finished his high school basketball career with Sierra Canyon and will now join the Arizona Wildcats next season.

Ad

His mother, Savannah James, shared an Instagram carousel on Monday, as he dressed up in an all-black Louis Vuitton suit. The carousel featured some of the details of the suit, a family picture, and a video of James suiting up to get ready for prom.

(Image: IG/mrs_savannahrj)

(Image: IG/mrs_savannahrj)

(Image: IG/mrs_savannahrj)

Here's the complete carousel posted by Savannah James:

Ad

Trending

"🖤Prom 2025🖤This is really taking me out🥹," she captioned her post.

Ad

Bryce James also shared a picture with his former Sierra Canyon teammate, including Cal State Fullerton commit Bryce Cofield, Iona Gaels commit Gavin Hightower, and more on his IG story on Sunday:

Bryce James shares a snap with Sierra Canyon teammates Bryce Cofield & others on the last day of high school (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

James, who is ranked at the 210th spot nationally, 58th in the shooting guard position, and 27th in California in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), also received offers from the Duquesne Dukes, Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans.

Ad

However, he decided to join Coach Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats on Jan. 1, after taking an unofficial visit on Nov. 22.

Could LeBron and Bryce James play together in the NBA?

LeBron James and his older son, Bronny James, broke the record to become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together, after Bronny joined the Los Angeles Lakers from the USC Trojans.

Ad

His younger son, Bryce, will start his collegiate career next season and will be eligible for the 2026 NBA draft. Furthermore, ESPN's Shams Charania talked about the 21-time NBA All-Star playing another season on the "Pat McAfee Show" on May 1:

“That’s the other big elephant in the room for the Lakers…Yeah, I mean, for sure. How long is LeBron James going to play?” Charania said. “There’s no expectation for LeBron James to retire. I will say that. My sense, my understanding is he will play at least another NBA season.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the Lakers' season-ending loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, James talked about the subject post-game:

“I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that. Something I’ll sit down with my family and my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens."

Bryce James will be joined by five-star recruits Brayden Burries and Koa Peat and three-star recruit Dwayne Aristode next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More