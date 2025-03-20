Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA champ, LeBron James, and an Arizona Wildcats commit, helped his team, Sierra Canyon, to the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championship. Plenty of teammates, including James, took to Instagram to share pictures with the trophy.

Sierra Canyon senior Tairi Haba-Wallace also shared some pictures with the trophy, his teammates, and pictures of the team together since they were kids. These pictures featured Mark Kassabian, Chris Cain and Jayden Alexander, among others:

"From Dreams 2 Re4lity 🏆💙," Wallace captioned the post.

Bryce James took to the comments section to post his two-word reaction:

LeBron James' youngest Bryce James reacts to teammate Tairi Haba-Wallace admiring state championship hardware (Image: IG/ Tairi Haba-Wallace)

"T haba," commented James.

Wallace's post also saw comments from the Sierra Canyon Athletics' official Instagram page and teammates Gavin Hightower, Christian Nwuli, Edwin Bai, Donovan Averitte and Bryce Cofield:

Teammates react to teammate Tairi Haba-Wallace admiring state championship hardware (Image: IG/ Tairi Habba-Wallace)

"🥲❤️ my brother 4L," Hightower commented.

Rutgers signee Christopher Nwuli commented, "my brudda."

"Tiseno," Fullerton commit Bryce Cofield wrote with a black heart emoji.

Sierra Canyon Athletics commented, "Champ!" with a ring emoji.

Donovan Averitte commented, "two four," with a red heart emoji.

"24," commented Edwin Bai with a black heart emoji.

The Trailblazers secured a 73-48 win against Centennial on March 4 in Round 1 and faced Santa Barbara in Round 2. They sealed a 78-45 victory against Santa Barbara and a 68-64 win against JSerra Catholic in the Regional Semifinals.

They faced Redondo Union in the Regional Final Round and defeated them by a 74-68 scoreline. In the State Final, the Trailblazers secured a 58-53 win against Lincoln.

Bryce James also took to his Instagram story to share a picture of the trophy with a five-word reaction:

"Best way to go out," James captioned his story.

Bryce James shares picture of the championship trophy (Image: IG/BryceJames).

Bryce James' grandmother shares heartfelt post after he wins the championship

James' grandmother, Gloria James, shared a wholesome post for the Wildcats commit after he won the trophy

"Congratulations on winning the CIF High School Men’s Basketball Championship grandson🏀🏆🎊🎉!!!! I couldn’t be more happy for you and your teammates. You all worked very had throughout the regular season.

"You dug down deep and fought a hard-fought game. And it paid off. I am honored to have been there as a WITNESS. I hope that you have this beautiful memory for the rest of your life😉. Love you much @_justbryce, Grammy🩷," Gloria James captioned the post.

The youngest James will be joined by Dwayne Aristode at the Wildcats next season.

