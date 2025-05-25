"LeBron would never": Hoops fans react as No. 1 HS prospect Tyran Stokes leads team to win at Nike EYBL despite a wrist injury

No. 1 ranked junior Tyran Stokes once again showed just why he's the No. 1-ranked player in the country with his brilliant performance on Friday. The 6-foot-7 forward delivered 28 points, six rebounds, and three assists to lead the Oakland Soldiers to a 74-67 victory over Jet Academy in their opening game of the Nike EYBL Session III.
Stokes' performance and stats were, however, not only the impressive part; it was the fact that he delivered such a performance while playing through a wrist injury.
On Saturday, Overtime shared a post highlighting Stokes' performance with a video of him in action. As expected, it sparked plenty of reactions from fans, many of whom were clearly impressed by his brilliant showing.
Reacting to the post, one fan sarcastically compared Tyran Stokes to NBA legend LeBron James, joking that even LeBron wouldn't be able to put on a performance like that if he were dealing with the same injury as Stokes.
"Lebron would never." The fan said
Some fans simply praised his performance:
"wow man that's super duper tuff." One fan said.
"Mans a Legend 🤝🏾 🚀📈🏁," said another.
"He tuff man," Another fan said.
Some fans, however, were skeptical about the injury altogether, pointing out that if Stokes really had a hurt wrist, there's no way he'd still be out there throwing down dunks:
"If his wrist was actually f'd he wouldn't be dunking," One fan said.
"cuz wrist wasn't hurt he just punched dat shxt," Another fan said.
Tyran Stokes also went on to lead the Oakland Soldiers to another victory in their next game. He delivered 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists to power the team to a 68-54 victory over PSA Cardinals.
Up next, the Oakland Soldiers will take on Team Durant on Sunday before wrapping up Nike EYBL Session III with a game against Team Herro on Monday.
What is the latest development with Tyran Stokes's recruitment?
Five-star prospect Tyran Stookes currently holds 25 college offers. These include offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Arizona State, and Alabama, among others.
So far, he has taken official visits to Louisville and Kansas and has also scheduled an official visit to Kentucky on May 15. However, the trip to Kentucky is currently on hold due to undisclosed reasons.
In an article by On3's Joe Tipton published last Wednesday, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas and Arkansas are considered the "early contenders" to land Stokes.
There were rumors that Tyran Stokes might be reclassifying to the 2025 class following his initial absence from AAU play. However, whether that's actually the case remains to be seen. Either way, he's bound to be a major asset to whichever team he ultimately commits to.