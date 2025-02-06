  • home icon
"Left for the paper, regret will settle in sooner or later": Fans react to five-star OT Ty Haywood's commitment to Michigan

By Maliha
Modified Feb 06, 2025 14:48 GMT
Five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, previously the highest-rated uncommitted prospect in the 2025 class, has officially pledged to Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman signed his letter of intent during a ceremony at Ryan High School in Texas on Wednesday.

Haywood initially committed to Alabama on July 14 before backing off the pledge on Jan. 13. Following five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood's flip from LSU to Michigan, Haywood's move to the Wolverines sparked controversy about Michigan's use of NIL deals. Fans didn’t take it lightly.

"left for the paper💰. regret will settle in sooner or later !" A fan wrote.
"Terrible choice son," one wrote.
"All for the money.$$," one wrote.
"He will leave. Cheaters are toast. Yawn," one wrote.

Haywood is a dominant run blocker known for delivering pancake blocks, and his skill set suggests a potential transition to the interior offensive line at the college level. His commitment gave another boost to Michigan's star-studded 2025 class, which includes another five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola.

"What a smart decision by an upstanding young man," one wrote.
"Michigan now has 4 top 50 players & 2 5-stars. I do not believe that has ever happened," one wrote.

According to ESPN, Haywood is the second-highest-rated player in Michigan’s 2025 class, behind only Underwood. With his commitment, the Wolverines now have 24 recruits in this cycle, ranking sixth nationally. Moore and his staff also strengthened the roster with 13 additions via the transfer portal.

Why did Ty Haywood choose Michigan over other schools?

After his de-commitment from Alabama, Ty Haywood narrowed his focus to Michigan, Texas Tech and Florida State.

Sherrone Moore, alongside Michigan general manager Sean Magee and offensive line coach Grant Newsome, left no stone unturned to ensure the commitment of Ty Haywood. The Wolverines gained an early advantage as they were the only program to get him on campus this winter.

Besides Michigan’s aggressive recruiting efforts, Haywood’s decision was also influenced by the program’s revamped approach to NIL. However, for now, he is focused on his journey with Moore's program.

"We all have the same mindset of winning," Haywood told ESPN following his commitment. "We're going to go in and do what we're supposed to do. But we're also going to have fun with this process and this next chapter of life. I'm ready to go dominate, win games and make it a fun time in our lives."

Haywood is the No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and the No. 11 prospect in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also a multi-sport athlete, competing in shot put and discus.

