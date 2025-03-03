Legacy IOL recruit confirms taking spring visit to Ryan Day's Ohio State in March

Three-star interior offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm, son of former Ohio State linebacker Matt Wilhelm, remains a key target for the Buckeyes in their 2026 recruiting class. The standout from St. Edward High School (Ohio) is scheduled to visit Ryan Day's program on March 29.

"After connecting with @TylerBowen from @OhioStateFB I will be attending spring practice on March 29th!" Wilhelm posted on X Saturday, tagging Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen.

Last month, former Ohio State run game coordinator and offensive line coach Justin Frye invited Wilhelm to the program's national championship celebration.

During that visit, Wilhelm interacted with several Buckeye players, including quarterback Will Howard, who threw for 3,490 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 72.6% of his passes in the 2024 season, earning Offensive MVP honors.

"Go Bucks! Great meeting @whoward_ 2024 National Championship Offensive MVP!" Wilhelm tweeted with a snap with Howard.

Besides Howard, Wilhelm connected with Ohio State offensive lineman Luke Montgomery and defensive back Davison Igbinosun. Buckeyes Director of High School Relations Ed Terwilliger visited St. Edward on Jan. 7 to check on him as well.

These relationships, combined with his consecutive visits, put Ohio State in a strong early position in Wilhelm's recruitment. Despite the interest, the Buckeyes have yet to extend a scholarship offer to him.

If Ohio State offers and Wilhelm commits, he would become the first interior offensive lineman in the Buckeyes’ 2026 class. The school has four committed players in the cycle, headlined by five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Which other schools will Mason Wilhelm visit besides Ohio State?

Mason Wilhelm is still in the early stages of his recruitment and hasn’t narrowed down his list of top schools. Before his visit to Ohio State on March 29, he will make an unofficial stop at Vanderbilt on March 26-27, with an official visit to the school scheduled for June 5-8.

Wilhelm is also set to visit West Virginia on March 8 and Syracuse on March 24 for a spring visit.

Some major recruiting outlets have yet to rank Mason Wilhelm. However, 247Sports lists him as the No. 81 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 50 prospect in Ohio.

