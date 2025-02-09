Legendary NFL star Larry Fitzgerald's son and three-star WR target schedules visit to Dabo Swinney's Clemson

Three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of former Arizona Cardinals WR and 11x Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald, is a key target for Clemson's 2026 class. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior prospect is set to visit the Tigers on March 8.

Devin attends Brophy College Preparatory High School in Arizona. Interestingly, there is another legacy prospect in WR Donovan McNabb Jr., the son of former Philadephia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. He played in the NFL for more than a decade and secured six Pro Bowl selections.

Fitzgerald has yet to receive an offer from Clemson, but he has already visited the program more than two dozen times. His upcoming visit could be crucial for Dabo Swinney's coaching staff to evaluate their approach to recruiting him.

Clemson has five commits in its 2026 class, including another Arizona native, four-star QB Tait Reynolds. The Tigers' 2026 class ranks No. 26 in the nation but doesn’t have a WR commit yet.

What potential can Devin Fitzgerald bring to Clemson?

As a junior in the 2024 season, Devin Fitzgerald recorded 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns while helping Brophy College Prep achieve a 10-3 record. He is the No. 2 recruit in Arizona and the No. 80 WR in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Fitzgerald’s potential addition would be a big boost to Clemson's 2026 class but one of the biggest challengers in his recruitment is expected to be Arizona State.

“Obviously, ASU is a program that’s truly on the rise,” Larry Fitzgerald said on Friday, via Arizona Sports. “Coach Dillingham is one of the best coaches in all of football in terms of developing players and really galvanizing the community here and the valley.”

The Sun Devils lead Fitzgerald's recruitment with a 21.7% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3. However, his recruitment remains open, and he still has another year before making his college decision.

Devin has also received offers from schools like UCF, Florida State, Yale, Washington State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, California, Kansas State, Marshall, Akron, Bowling Green and Toledo, among others.

