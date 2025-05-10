"Less skillful Jayson Tatum": Hoops fans share their reaction to post questioning Tyran Stokes' offensive versatility 

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, finished his junior year at Notre Dame last season. The 6-foot-7 small forward featured on a post uploaded by the famous high school basketball page SLAM High School on Friday.

The post saw some comments from fans talking about Stokes' inability to shoot, claiming that the forward only dunks the ball.

"I need the haters in the comments to actually watch a full game because Tyran is dumb nice 😂🔥 @_thetyranstokes," the post was captioned.

Some of the hoops fans agreed with the opinion about Stokes not being a good shooter and added their reactions in the comments section of the post.

"Less skillful Jayson Tatum," this fan compared Stokes with the 2024 NBA Champion.

This fan talked about his shooting numbers: "Just went on max preps and checked his stats for the 24-25 season. He shot 30% from 3 and 65% from the line. So no he can’t really shoot but he has a good form and potential so I’d say if he goes to the league (99% chance he does) he will improve his shooting."

Another fan added: "Nobody said he wasn’t nice though, it’s a legit question can he shoot? Bro is a tru down hill player but he has never been challenged to have to shoot consistently."

Hoops fans share their reaction to post questioning Tyran Stokes' offensive versatility

However, some fans had different opinions.

"That’s like saying what does curry do besides shoot when seen him be able to drive and finish good but why does he need to do that when you can stop him from shooting same wit Tyran if you can stop bro from slashing why he need to shoot," a fan commented.

Another fan added, "Lmfaoo thank u they think scouts just put him number one cause of dunks.. social media shows a lot."

"Who cares if he can shoot by the way which he can shoot just fine that boy is a certified bucket 🪣," commented a fan.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Tyran Stokes?

The Class of 2026 recruit holds offers from over 20 programs across the nation. These include offers from the Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide and more.

However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Louisville leads the race to sign Tyran Stokes with a 32.6% prediction, Kentucky with a 28.5% chance and Kansas with a 24.4% probability. The rest of the colleges have less than a 1% chance.

Stokes still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

