"Let him know where home is!": Nation's No. 3 OT Felix Ojo gets recruited by Ohio State QB commit after Columbus trip

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo has been actively visiting college programs as part of his recruitment process. The standout from Lake Ridge High School in Texas has drawn interest from Ryan Day’s Ohio State program and visited Columbus on Thursday.

After the visit, Ojo posted a photo with Day on Twitter, captioning it:

"#GoBucks 🌰."

He is ranked as the No. 3 OT nationally by the On3 Industry Rankings.

A player of Ojo's caliber is a dream combo for many quarterbacks, as four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds understands, having committed to OSU's 2027 class. Edmunds retweeted Ojo's post with the message:

"let him know where home is!🌰🏡 #gobucks."

Edmunds committed to OSU in December. He is the No. 2 QB in the nation and No. 2 recruit in California. Besides him, the Buckeyes have four-star athlete Jamier Brown committed to their 2027 class.

As for the 2026 class, OSU ranks No. 3 in the nation with 10 committed players. The Buckeyes already have an offensive tackle commit in the cycle: four-star prospect Sam Greer. If Ojo commits to this class, he will be the second five-star prospect besides wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Felix Ojo recaps his visit to Ohio State

Felix Ojo’s natural ability has positioned him as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. He ranks as the No. 1 recruit in Texas and No. 4 nationally.

In a conversation with Lettermen Row, Ojo reflected on his multi-day trip to Ohio State, saying:

"It was a fun experience hanging out with players and just interacting with coaches."

Since taking over for Justin Frye, new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen's Ohio State has already secured three commitments for OSU’s O-line and has made Ojo a key priority since arriving in Columbus.

Besides OSU, Felix Ojo has official visits lined up with Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan and Ole Miss. Many believe Texas, the in-state school he grew up within three hours of, has the edge.

