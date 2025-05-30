"Let's go get a national championship", "Baller": Fans react as Isiah Harwell links up with Kelvin Sampson and more ahead of freshman season

Isiah Harwell, the No. 13-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 by the On3 Industry Rankings, finished a stellar high school basketball career at Wasatch Academy (Utah) and was also a part of the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game.

Harwell, who will join Houston next season, was at the program's facility and met Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson and his staff. The moment was captured on vdeo and posted by the official Instagram page of the team on Thursday.

Hoops fans were excited about it and shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Let’s go get a National Championship, fellas! GO COOGS! 🤘🏾🤠," a fan commented.

"This dude a baller forreal," another fan commented.

"harwell is the definition of an underrated baller.. the cougs look extremely strong for the new season sampson has made some terrific signings and each one of them is gon help the team win the championship next szn.. remember u heard it here first," one fan wrote.

"God this made me so happy. Go cook my man, get us a ship," a fan said.

More fans joined in.

"the vibes are immaculate and the atmosphere is electric.. with the offszn the cougs had they surely r gon b unstoppable nxt szn man.. tis a dream come tru for Houston fans," a fan wrote.

"The Sampson family are just straight up great people!" one fan commented.

"Tiger➡️Coog. We be watchin 👀!! Make us proud my man. Show em who you are and have fun!" another fan wrote.

"Welcome to the Coog Nation," one fan said.

A look at Kelvin Sampson's Houston after the addition of Isiah Harwell

Isiah Harwell, who received offers from top programs, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs, California Golden Bears, Texas Longhorns and North Carolina Tar Heels, signed with Houston on Nov. 14.

The Cougars are No. 1 on the On3 Industry Comparison Commits list. They also signed another five-star recruit, Chris Cenac Jr., on Nov. 26.

It came after Kingston Flemings, a four-star point guard from William J. Brennan High School in Texas, signed on the same day as Harwell. Houston did not acquire any players in the transfer portal.

