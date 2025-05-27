"Let’s go be special!" Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor continues to recruit four-star WR target Antayvious Ellis

Nebraska has just one commit in the 2027 class in four-star quarterback Trae Taylor. The Carmel Catholic High School (Illinois) standout has been actively helping with peer recruiting by targeting top prospects for Matt Rhule's program, including four-star wide receiver Antayvious Ellis from Crowley High School in Texas.
On Sunday, Ellis made his mindset clear in his recruitment journey, tweeting:
"LOGO doesn’t matter to me!…i just wanna play ball💯,"
Taylor seized the opportunity to make a pitch for Nebraska, replying:
"Then you know the place to be. Even though the “N” will be a logo everyone will be paying attention on our way in. Let’s go be special!"
Ellis is set to visit Nebraska on June 5-6. He hasn’t announced a commitment timeline but has a good sense of what factors will influence his choice.
“The most important thing it comes down to is production and getting to the league because that's the end goal," Ellis told the Irish Sports Daily in March.
"And then just the relationship aspect. I'm big on relationships, so the number one thing would probably have to be our relationship and can you get me to The League and your production.”
Ellis also holds offers from Texas, SMU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
Trae Taylor shares the reasons behind recruiting Antayvious Ellis
Antayvious Ellis is the No. 26 wide receiver in the 2027 class and the No. 31 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His skill level makes him a valuable asset to any offense, which is why Trae Taylor is making a strong effort to bring Ellis to Nebraska.
"Antayvious is just all around a threat at the WR position," Taylor told HuskerMax. "He has really good hands and blazing fast speed. With him, a 3-yard slant could turn into a 75-yard touchdown."
For his part, Ellis is also interested in teaming up with Taylor and scheduled his June visit to Nebraska shortly after Taylor announced his commitment.
"Trae Taylor committing to Nebraska definitely caught my attention," Ellis told HuskerMax. "When a high-caliber guy like him decides to join a program, it says a lot about what that school is building. It shows that Nebraska is serious about stacking talent and creating something special."
Taylor is the No. 1 recruit in Illinois and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.