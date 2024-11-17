"Let's put her as a QB for the Cowboys": Hoops fans react to No. 1 recruit Jerzy Robinson's elite bucket

Fans reacted as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026 Jerzy Robinson displayed her worth on the court yet again. In Sierra Canyon's latest game on Nov. 17, Robinson threw a full-court shot with three seconds left and converted the bucket to make the score 35-17.

Famous basketball page Overtime Select posted the highlight of the shot from the 6-foot-1 combo guard, which invited plenty of reactions from hoops fans. Have a look at the shot below:

There were some fans who compared her with a football quarterback because of the way she threw the ball, while others were in awe of the shot:

Hoops fans react to No. 1 recruit Jerzy Robinson's elite bucket

"I seen enough, lets put her as a QB for the Cowboys," commented a fan after Robinson converted the full-court shot.

"Nahh why the other teams girls amazed like it was their teammate who made it 😭😭😭," commented another fan after the opposition team were shocked to see the basket go in.

"She understands it now 🔥," commented another fan.

Other fans compared the shot with WNBA players and commended Robinson for her effort:

"Jerz there are legit wnba n college players rn that can't do this 😮‍💨🔥,:" a fan commented as he compared Robinson with WNBA and college players.

"Didn’t need the points already ahead but took the shot !! Other team is really disappointed," commented another fan.

This fan emphasized why Robinson was the No. 1 prospect, "this is why shes the No. 1 prospect 👏."

The 16-year-old also led Team USA to a gold medal at the FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup, in Mexico, averaging 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Her highest-scoring game came against Japan on Jul. 19 as she scored 29 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while shooting 63.2% from the field.

Jerzy Robinson welcomed by Kevin Durant to the Nike family

Jerzy Robinson signed a NIL deal with Nike in January. According to On3, the Phoenix, AZ native ranks in fifth spot in the high school women's basketball NIL rankings.

Robinson was a part of the group of players who were added to Nike's newest NIL class including Ace Bailey, AJ Dybantsa, Dylan Harper and Jazzy Davidson.

Nike posted a reel as the Suns' superstar Kevin Durant welcomed the players to the Nike family:

Jerzy Robinson has offers from colleges, including South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke, Texas and TCU. However, she has plenty of time before she has to make a decision.

