"Like your girl telling you she open in finding a new bf": Fans react as 4-star Tennessee TE commit sparks flip rumor

Four-star tight end Carson Sneed has been verbally committed to Josh Heupel's Tennessee since last summer but has kept his recruitment open. On April 25, the DCA High School (Tennessee) standout took an official visit to North Carolina, where he had a standout experience with Bill Belichick’s program.

Sneed made the trip to UNC with his older brother, Dayton, who plans to transfer there this summer. Following the trip, Sneed sparked rumor with a comment on his status (via On3):

“As of right now, I’m committed, but I’m open to anything.”

The comment stirred up reactions online, as fans questioned the sincerity of Sneed's commitment.

"He's not committed then if he's open for anything; that's like your girl telling you she open in finding a a new bf😂," one wrote.

"I don't think that's what "commitment" means," one wrote.

"These responses when kids asked if they are committed just kill me. They’ll never know the definition 😂," one wrote.

Despite reaffirming his commitment to the Vols, Sneed has scheduled multiple official visits with other programs. He says he's looking for the school that offers him the best opportunity, but this mindset contradicts the idea of being truly "committed."

"At this point just decommitt😭😭 @carson_sneed5," one wrote.

"High Schools need to teach the definitions of words like committed. Lol. Dude just said right now I'm committed, but I'm not committed," one wrote.

As the only tight end pledged to the program's 2026 class, Sneed’s potential flip could significantly impact Heupel’s recruiting efforts. The Vols have seven committed players and ranks No. 11 in the nation.

Tennessee commit Carson Sneed explains his multiple official visits

Carson Sneed is planning to take official visits to UCLA on May 13, Ole Miss on May 30, Miami on June 6, Colorado on June 13 and Tennessee on June 20.

“I like the plan each school I am taking an official visit to has for me,” Sneed told On3 in April.

“That is what it comes down to. The tight end production is something I am looking at, so I want to go where I will be used and developed. These schools are trying to convince me to pick their school. It is about the relationships, the offense, and how they would use me."

As of now, Colorado and North Carolina hold the best chances to flip Sneed from Tennessee. He's the No. 6 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in Tennessee, according to Rivals.

