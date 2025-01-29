"Lincoln Riley not there no more bro": CFB fans react to 4-star WR Daniel Odom's commitment to Oklahoma Sooners

Four-star wide receiver Daniel Odom from Bellflower (Cal.) St. John Bosco has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound playmaker chose Oklahoma over Texas and Oregon after attending the Sooners’ Junior Day the previous weekend. His decision marks a significant win for Oklahoma’s 2026 recruiting class, making him the fourth pledge in the cycle.

Trending

The news sparked reactions across the college football landscape, with some fans referencing Oklahoma’s post-Lincoln Riley era.

“Lincoln Riley not there no more bro,” one fan quipped.

Another enthusiastically declared:

“Here we come 🐎.”

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Here is how others reacted:

"Let’s go brudda," Georgia commit Vance Spafford commented.

"yessir lil bro," Marcus Harris quipped.

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

"Committing to Oklahoma in 2025 is crazy"

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Following his visit to Norman, Odom praised the atmosphere, coaching staff and team culture.

“The energy was great from the coaches to the staff,” Odom shared with On3. “And also, the players during their workout, great place and group of people to be around. I think what excites me is building my relationship with Coach Venables and coach Emmett Jones and seeing myself make a big impact as a freshman in that school.”

In December, Odom listed Oklahoma among his top six choices, citing the program’s work ethic and consistency.

“Oklahoma has a good staff,” he said at the time. “I was there in the spring and I saw them scrimmage and I liked that a lot. They work hard, coach Emmett Jones is a great guy, and he has been very consistent. Coach Jones has stayed consistent, and he wants me to get back up there.”

Ranked No. 221 nationally in the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Ranking, Odom is the No. 36 wide receiver and the No. 25 prospect from California. 247Sports places him No. 194 overall, No. 33 among receivers, and No. 25 in California.

Oklahoma's Junior Day creates recruiting buzz as Sooners target top 2026 prospects

The Oklahoma Sooners made a strong impression on several key recruits during their Junior Day weekend, and the results are already showing. One notable visitor was four-star defensive end Kevin Ford Jr. from Duncanville (Texas) High School.

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman projected Oklahoma as the favorite in Ford’s recruitment. Ford, ranked No. 11 among defensive ends by 247Sports, is also a top-125 overall player in the 2026 class.

Ford came away highly impressed with the Sooners' program.

“The energy in Norman was great. Had a blast with the coaching staff and players. This team excites me by how much brotherhood they have and the ability to put together a good season next year.”

Another high-profile visitor was On3’s No. 2-ranked safety, Kaiden Hall.

“The energy and the weekend overall has been great,” Hall said. “They really focused on the full picture of being a student-athlete at Oklahoma, from football to all of the support provided. I’m excited about the possibility of playing for a staff that’s had a lot of success defensively."

Meanwhile, Oklahoma continues its search for elite quarterback talent. Despite already securing four-star Jaden O’Neal, the Sooners extended an offer to Celina (Texas) quarterback Bowe Bentley, a four-star prospect ranked as high as No. 11 at his position in the 2026 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.