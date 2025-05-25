Lincoln Riley's USC avoids potential flip as four-star DL Jaimeon Winfield shuts down his recruitment

Four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield committed to USC on March 14, choosing the Trojans over top programs like Texas, Alabama and Notre Dame. Despite renewed interest from other schools in the last few weeks, he decided to end his recruitment process on Friday.

The standout from Richardson, Texas, has no plans to visit any other programs.

“It’s #DAWGWORK or #NoWork," Winfield told On3's Hayes Fawcett. LA what up.”

USC was the first Division I program to offer Winfield a scholarship back in September, and he remained closely connected to Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff leading up to his commitment. His reaffirmation of commitment came after a strong push from in-state programs Texas and Texas A&M for potential visits.

Riley enforces a strict “no-visit” policy for committed players, expecting them not to explore other schools. This approach previously led to the decommitment of four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, who wanted to consider other options, but Winfield decided to stay locked.

Winfield now headlines a strong 2026 USC defensive line class that includes four-star Tomuhini Topui, Braeden Jones and three-star recruits Jake Johnson and Malik Brooks. The group also boasts standout edge rushers Simote Katoanga and Andrew Williams.

Jaimeon Winfield will officially visit USC in June

With his recruitment process coming to a close, Jaimeon Winfield’s only remaining official visit is scheduled for USC on June 20. Winfield is regarded as a consensus four-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets. He is the No. 7 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 13 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Richardson (Texas) coach Kendrick Holloway raved about Winfield's potential, saying (via On3):

“He’s a kid, he’s very athletic. The sky is the limit for him. Has a really great ball get off. That helps with timing and athleticism. He’s a guy we can move and play any position on the d-line. For us he’s an interior guy but he’s also athletic enough to play end.

"He’s special from that standpoint. When you put his athletic ability and natural strength and power as well, that’s a great combination to have especially for an interior guy.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Winfield recorded 45 tackles, including 22 for loss, 8.5 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and two blocked field goals.

The Trojans hold the No. 2 recruiting class for 2026, with 26 players committed. They lost a top defensive commit in four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, who reclassified to the 2025 class this week.

