Lincoln Riley's USC hosts top 2027 prospect in bid to revive inside linebacker dominance

USC hasn’t had an inside linebacker earn all-conference honors since Cameron Smith in 2017, but Lincoln Riley could change that with the help of their top target, five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson from the 2027 class. Henderson visited the campus this week and was impressed.
"Had an amazing time at Usc #Fighton@LincolnRiley," Henderson posted on X.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound visited Ohio State and Alabama ahead of the USC trip. The Trojans extended an offer on February 14 and have consistently pursued him.
"They’ve been creating a crazy recruiting class for the 26's, so I, for sure, know their doing something right there," Henderson told SI ahead of the trip."Also, they have very experienced linebacker coach in coach Rob Ryan."
USC doesn’t have a commit in the 2027 class. However, the Trojans' 2026 class ranks No. 2 in the nation with 22 committed players. That group includes four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, who ranks No. 2 at his position and No. 3 overall in Georgia.
What potential may Kaden Henderson bring to USC?
Lincoln Riley had Tackett Curtis as the top high school linebacker in his 2023 class, but Curtis transferred to Wisconsin after just one season. Now, with Kaden Henderson, Riley may have another shot at molding an elite linebacker talent.
As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Henderson recorded 92 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception. He is the No. 2 linebacker in the 2027 class, the No. 20 prospect in the nation and the No. 2 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Whether it's safety, linebacker, edge rusher or nickel, Henderson excels across the board.
“They (coaches) like how versatile I am,” Henderson told SI in December. “A lot of schools want me as a middle linebacker. They love my versatility, that they can use me in different packages, and that I can play every down. Coaches like that I can go in coverage. They really like my length. When I get measured a colleges, I have an 82-inch wingspan – they love my length.”
Top programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, SMU, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State and Notre Dame are already chasing him. For USC, locking in early on Henderson could be crucial.