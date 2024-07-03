Lincoln Riley's USC lands commitment of 2025 class prospect Elijah Vaikona: Reports

Three-star prospect Elijah Vaikona, from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Margarita Catholic, made waves as a basketball player. However, he has gradually transitioned into a rising talent on the football field and attracted attention from multiple college programs. The prospect has now announced his commitment to the Trojans over the Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins.

His decision to commit to USC follows a summer camp where Vaikona caught the attention of USC's offensive line coach, Josh Henson, ultimately earning himself an offer from Lincoln Riley's program. The scholarship offer marked a realization of Vaikona's dream to wear the cardinal and gold.

“It’s a dream come true with them,” Vaikona told Rivals. “I was in shock when I first heard the news so I didn’t really talk a whole lot the next 12 hours or so while I was thinking.”

The commitment follows a recent official visit to USC, where Vaikona developed a strong bond with coaches Riley and Henson. Despite huge interest from Washington, where Vaikona enjoyed meaningful interactions with offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, USC's coaching staff and tradition proved decisive.

“Getting to know the staff more, especially coach Riley and coach Henson, they’re genuine, they really care about the players and they’re both players’ coaches first."

USC is special for Vaikona not only as a football powerhouse but also as a familial tradition due to his great-grandfather's legacy at USC, where he excelled in basketball and pursued dental studies.

What does Elijah Vaikona's commitment bring to USC?

USC is fresh off the blows of Isaiah Gibson and Justus Terry's decommitments. But Elijah Vaikona's pledge is a major relief for the program, which now earned their first offensive tackle commit in the 2025 class in the new commit. Vaikona also becomes the second offensive lineman in the class.

Vaikona is the nation’s No. 1,151 overall prospect, the No. 81 offensive tackle and the No. 87 recruit from California in the 2025 cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is the No. 113 offensive tackle and the No. 138 recruit in the state.

The USC 2025 class ranks No. 21, according to the 247 Sports composite. Elijah Vaikona joins four-star prospects Julian Lewis, Matai Tagoa'i, Trestin Castro and Hayden Lowe, along with three-star players Corey Simms, Riley Wormley, Shamar Arnoux and Harry Dalton III in the class. The Trojans are now eyeing prospects like Nick Brooks and Malachi Goodman.

