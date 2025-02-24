Lincoln Riley's USC lands commitment of four-star EDGE to the Class of 2026

Four-star edge rusher Simote Katoanga committed to USC's 2026 class on Sunday. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout chose Lincoln Riley's program over schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon and Georgia.

Ad

Katoanga told TrojanSports that his decision was influenced by the opportunity to "be a hometown hero and change the narrative about USC."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defender began his high school career at JSerra Catholic before transferring to Santa Margarita Catholic. His commitment continues USC’s strong connection to Polynesian football talent, following in the footsteps of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Talanoa Hufanga, Su’a Cravens and Jayden Maiava.

Unlike some recruits who keep their options open, Katoanga has no plans to visit other programs.

"Nope I’m locked in. Just USC," Katoanga said.

Ad

Simote Katoanga is the No. 10 edge rusher in the 2026 class, the No. 95 prospect in the nation and the No. 12 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Simote Katoanga raves about USC coaching staff

USC already had the No. 2-ranked class for 2026 after flipping four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon on Friday. With Simote Katoanga now on board, the Trojans' class has grown to 11 commitments.

Ad

USC's 2026 cycle also features Xavier Griffin, RJ Sermons, Brandon Lockhart, Braeden Jones, Andrew Williams, Madden Riordan, Joshua Holland, Shahn Alston and Ja’Myron “Tron” Baker.

Katoanga's commitment to USC came following his visit to the Trojans on Feb. 1. Besides Lincoln Riley, Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua also played big roles behind his pledge.

"My connection with Coach Nua and Coach Henny has been great," Katoanga told TrojanSports. "They always make me feel like a priority and always check in with me every week."

Ad

USC’s new general manager, Chad Bowden, who joined the program last month after leaving Notre Dame, was also a major factor in his decision.

“It definitely influenced me and my family a lot,” Katoanga told SI. “With Chad Bowden there, I know he’s building something special at SC."

Simote Katoanga has an official visit set to the Trojans for June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.