Lincoln Riley's USC lands commitment from four-star WR Corey Simms to the class of 2025: Reports

St. Louis Christian Brothers College wide receiver Corey Simms has announced his commitment to the USC Trojans. The four-star prospect had 35 offers, but he ultimately chose the Trojans after being offered a scholarship by head coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff back in February.

Simms’ journey to USC included multiple visits that made his decision easier, including a California Power 7v7 event in Los Angeles in early February. He later returned for an official visit on June 7, opting to forego a planned visit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and concluding with a trip to the Missouri Tigers on June 21.

Throughout the recruiting process, Corey Simms remained a top target for USC, largely due to the efforts of Dennis Simmons, who led the recruitment efforts for the Trojans. Despite interest from other schools hoping to sway his decision in the months ahead, Simms had been widely expected to choose USC.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Corey Simms’ commitment was huge for the Trojans, who have seen several key recruits either de-commit or reopen their recruitment in June. This leaves Simms and Romero Ison as the primary offensive skill players among a predominantly defensive-focused recruiting class.

USC’s 2025 recruiting class now boasts 12 committed players, including quarterback Julian Lewis, linebacker Matai Tagoa'i, edge rusher Hayden Lowe, cornerback Trestin Castro, running back Harry Dalton, wide receiver Romero Ison, and defensive lineman Gus Cordova, among others.

The Trojans are still pursuing other high-profile wide receivers, like Andrew Marsh, Phillip Bell, Donovan Olugbode, and Daylan McCutcheon.

Why did Corey Simms pick USC over other programs?

The Trojans might not have enjoyed a good season last year, but Corey Simms sensed some potential in the program. In a social media direct message to TrojanSports.com, he narrated how the program matched his expectations.

"USC has always been an interest to me. I just wanted to make sure USC had the total package. A little after my official visit, I knew USC was the place for me to continue my football career. It was just a feeling that came over me."

The personal touch from Coach Simmons also played a role. Simmons even visited Christian Brothers to check on Simms.

“Coach Simmons said they’re gonna throw the ball, they have great academics, a great support system and it feels like home,” Simms told On3. “And it’s not really that cold here in the winter. When I was there in the winter, they said that’s the coldest it gets there. It’s amazing.”

Another crucial aspect that set USC apart was its comprehensive approach beyond football.

“USC talked about what I would do after football. They showed me the opportunities after football. Yes, I love the offense and all of that, but life after football was big for me and my decision. I love the people, I love the city of L.A. and I love the options I will have out there. That made a big difference for me."

Simms is fresh off a strong season, amassing 79 receptions for 1,046 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also contributing defensively with two interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback