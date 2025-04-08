Lincoln Riley's USC secures commitment of three-star DL to the Class of 2026

Three-star defensive lineman Jake Johnson committed to USC's 2026 class on Monday. The Prosper High School (Texas) standout chose Lincoln Riley's program over schools like Texas Tech, North Carolina, SMU, Baylor, TCU and Wisconsin.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect received his offer in January during a visit from the Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson, and he later visited the school in March for a spring practice.

"The trip lived up to my expectations and more," Johnson told TrojanSports following the visit. "The campus and football facilities are amazing, and football is getting a whole new facility. The message to me was that they are building momentum and something special and they want me to be part of it."

Ad

Wisconsin and North Carolina were USC’s biggest competitors, but the connection Johnson built with the Trojan coaching staff and the strong impression from his visit ultimately sealed the deal. Wisconsin had also been scheduled for an official visit before he made his decision.

Johnson spoke highly of his meeting with Riley, saying (via 247Sports),

"I met coach Riley in his office with my dad. Our meeting was about 45 minutes long. He is very personable and easy to talk with. We talked about being from Texas and the moves he's making for the success of the program and how I fit into that plan."

Ad

At the next level, Johnson is projected to play as an interior defensive lineman, most likely as a nose tackle. He is the No. 59 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 91 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Update on USC's 2026 class following Jake Johnson's commitment

Jake Johnson is the 21st player to commit to USC's 2026 recruiting class, which holds the No. 2 national ranking. He is the fourth addition in the past week, joining four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, three-star wide receiver Kohen Brown and four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux.

Johnson is the sixth defensive lineman and the third recruit from Texas in USC’s 2026 class. The momentum shows no signs of slowing, as Lincoln Riley and Co. have hosted several blue-chip prospects over the weekend and have more official visits lined up from recruits already trending towards the school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More