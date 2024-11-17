Lincoln Riley's USC targets five-star Texas A&M QB commit Husan Longstreet amid Julian Lewis' potential flip rumor

The USC 2025 class quarterback room once looked solid with the commitment of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. However, Lewis has been flirting with Colorado for a while, and Lincoln Riley's coaching staff is seemingly looking for a replacement for Lewis in five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who is committed to Texas A&M.

The speculation around Longstreet grew when USC's quarterback coach, Luke Huard, attended Longstreet’s game on Friday. The following day, Longstreet visited the Coliseum to watch USC’s 28-20 win over Nebraska.

Huard talking with him outside the Trojans' locker room after the Nebraska game only fuels the rumor.

Longstreet plays for Corona Centennial and has been a standout this season despite battling an early injury. He threw for 236 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown in his school's 25-20 victory over Mission Viejo in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.

Longstreet is the No. 28 overall prospect, the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 cycle and the No. 2 recruit in California. He has recorded over 1,400 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart (2025) and five-star athlete Brandon Arrington (2026) also visited USC for the Trojans' win on Saturday. USC is heavily in the race for both of these players as well.

Recruiting analyst updates on USC's pitch for Husan Longstreet

Julian Lewis is still committed to USC, but given his rumored affinity towards the Buffaloes, all major recruiting channels already predicted his flip to the Buffaloes. As we are less than a month away from the early signing period, the Trojans have no better alternative than Husan Longstreet.

On3's Steve Wiltfong shared his point on this discussion, saying:

“Things are picking up with Husan Longstreet, and USC needs to sign a quarterback in 2025. He’s the only one they’re recruiting right now, which tells me that they have confidence that they can flip Husan Longstreet."

Longstreet’s recruitment will be a tough battle for USC, as the quarterback has been committed to the Aggies since April. However, if the Trojans fail to flip him, they may turn their attention to other prospects, potentially including Bryce Baker, who is committed to North Carolina.

For now, Longstreet is focused on his senior season at Centennial High School, where his school is set to face No. 1 Mater Dei in the Division 1 semifinals on Friday.

