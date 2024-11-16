"Lol he lost to that tiny QB": CFB fans react to LSU commit Bryce Underwood's unexpected end to high school football career

The nation's No.1 ranked quarterback in the Class of 2025, Bryce Underwood, was supposed to go all the way this season. However, his Belleville High School shockingly lost 35-21 to the Catholic Central Shamrocks on Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.

The game was a one-sided affair, as the Tigers were outplayed by the Shamrocks. Underwood had a fantastic final season but failed to lead his team to glory and is now set to enter the collegiate level with the LSU Tigers. He announced his commitment to the Baton Rouge-based team in January.

MaxPreps shared a few highlights from the game on its Instagram account and fans were quick to react to Underwood and Belleville's surprising loss. A lot of fans took a dig at the five-star quarterback and blamed him for the Tigers' loss.

"I don’t think he ready for the SEC," one fan said.

"Lol he lost to that tiny QB," another fan said.

"5 star in 2006 is a easy 2 star nowadays. Internet smh," one fan said.

However, few fans claimed that losing in the playoffs might prove to be a good thing for Underwood.

"Losing to the #1 team in state not bad," one fan said.

"he probably lost to the most disciplined team in the state, good shit to him fr," another fan said.

"It will get greater later," one fan said.

Bryce Underwood had a great high school career, throwing for 5,500 yards, 71 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished with a quarterback rating of 146.0 and completed 69.6% of his passes.

Bryce Underwood threw for 188 yards in a season-ending loss on Saturday

Belleville High School's five-star recruit, Bryce Underwood, lost in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday, ending his high school career sooner than expected. He had a disappointing outing against the Catholic Central Shamrocks, finishing with 188 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Despite the early exit, Underwood still had an impressive year, leading his team to a 10-2 overall record. He finished the season with a completion percentage of 74.8% and scored 29 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions. He ended up with a quarterback rating of 147.8.

