"Longest wait of all time": AJ Dybantsa shares his reaction as No. 4 ranked Nate Ament finally makes his college decision 

Nate Ament, the No. 4 player in the Class of 2025 (per On3), announced his much-awaited commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday. The 6-foot-9 small forward chose the Vols over the Duke Blue Devils, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers and Louisville Cardinals.

Ad

Ament announced his decision through an Instagram reel, which the No. 1 recruit and the BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa reshared on Sunday.

"Longest wait of all time over, congrats brudda," Dybantsa captioned his story.

AJ Dybantsa shares his reaction as No. 4 ranked Nate Ament finally makes his college decision (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

Ament received interest from 35 programs. These included offers from top programs, including Arkansas, North Carolina and Alabama.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, he also took official visits to Texas on Sep. 28, Louisville on Oct. 11, Tennessee on Oct. 19, and Notre Dame on Nov. 9 in 2024. He also took two official visits in 2025 to Duke on Feb. 1 and Arkansas on March 8, before he made the decision.

"Coach [Rick] Barnes sees me as a one-and-done type player," Ament told ESPN. "He has done it before with Kevin Durant. He sees me as that kind of guy for his program.

Ad

"I built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I trust them a lot, and they have big goals for me. I think they'll do a great job of developing me as a player and a young man. I trust the coaches to help me get to the next level."

AJ Dybantsa and Nate Ament played against each other in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Nate Ament led Team Air to a 141-124 win against Team Flight in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. Ament was accompanied by other top prospects, including USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas and Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou.

He recorded 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. In nine minutes, Ament shot 2-for-4 from the field, including 1-for-2 from behind the three-point line. Furthermore, he also converted all five of his free throws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More