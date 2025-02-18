Looking at 5x NBA Champ Derek Fisher's second season as an HS coach following Crespi Carmelite's elimination from the CIF Southern Section playoffs

Five-time NBA Champ Derek Fisher's No. 1 Crespi Carmelite was knocked out of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California) on Friday. After winning the first round 90-54 against Edison on Wednesday, Crespi was eliminated by Campbell Hall.

The game finished in a 79-66 upset for Carmelite and ended their perfect 5-0 streak against Campbell since Mar. 2015. Senior reporter for high school on SI, Tarek Fattal, took to X (formerly Twitter) to give the final update on the score.

"HOOPS: Campbell Hall takes down No. 1 Crespi 79-66 at home in the Division 1 playoffs. Isaiah Johnson had 43 points. Colorado commit," he posted.

This loss marks Crespi's second-round exit from the tournament for a second consecutive year. Colorado signee and No. 40 point guard in the Class of 2025, Isaiah Johnson finished with 43 points.

Fisher led the team to a 21-9 overall record in his second season. Furthermore, his record in the California Southern Section, Mission Basketball was 4-3, sitting in the fourth spot below Harvard-Westlake, Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame.

The Campbell Hall Vikings' win means they will now meet Crean Lutheran in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. They overcame Chaminade 82-69 on Wednesday. If they defeat Crean Lutheran, they will face either Mater Dei or Santa Barbara in the Final Four of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California).

Derek Fisher coached the Barnes twins

Derek Fisher coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016 and Los Angeles Sparks from 2019-2022. Furthermore, he was also appointed Sparks GM on Dec. 22, 2020.

Former NBA champion Matt Barnes' kids Isaiah and Carter Barnes represent Crespi which is coached by Fisher. They are known as the "Barnes twins."

Isaiah Barnes played 54 games for Crespi in two seasons and averaged 10.7 points, 2.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game. This season, the sophomore played 23 games, averaging 13.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg and 0.1 bpg.

On the other hand, Carter played 56 games in two seasons and averaged 9.6 ppg, 1.8 apg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 spg and 0.3 bpg. The 6-foot-2 combo guard played 25 games this season, averaging 12.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.5 bpg.

Derek Fisher became the Crespi Carmelite High School's head coach on Aug. 7, 2023.

