"Looking like the next Jordan athlete": Fans hype up four-star recruit Acaden Lewis following IG photo dump

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Apr 20, 2025 19:52 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Sidwell Friends vs Owyhee - Source: Getty
Sidwell Friends School's (Washington, DC) four-star point guard Acaden Lewis may be missing basketball action, as his latest Instagram post suggests. Lewis posted a photo dump on Instagram on Saturday along with a caption that reads,

“Ain't got a bip in 2 months lol.”
The post has attracted several reactions from fans, with scores of comments. One fan wrote,

“Looking like the next Jordan athlete.”

UMass transfer Martin Somerville also commented on the post. He wrote,

“Dey said you look Brazilian😂”

In another comment, a fan wrote,

“This guy flying.”

Another fan commented,

“We putting out for the crib my guy 💯”

Meanwhile, an user dropped a two-word comment, writing,

“Just hoop.”

Similarly, someone wrote,

“Easy huh🔥🔥”
Comments on Acaden Lewis&#039; IG Dump
Acaden Lewis is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 class. He committed to Mike Pope’s Kentucky in November, choosing the Wildcats over interests from Duke and UConn.

However, he withdrew his pledge earlier this month, declaring his recruitment open again. He sent a statement to ESPN announcing his decision, saying,

“I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me. It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment."
"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky,” he added.

The field to recruit Lewis is wide open once again.

Which programs are recruiting Acaden Lewis?

Following his decommitment from Kentucky, Acaden Lewis has been linked with several other programs including Maryland and Villanova. He reportedly had a Zoom meeting with Villanova just a day after decommitting from Kentucky.

Texas, Indiana, and Georgetown are among other programs to express interest, per an On3 report. However, he was on visit to St. John's on Apr. 14, giving rise to speculations that he might be set to play for Rick Pitino after all.

Lewis is the No. 5 point guard in his class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He's also the No. 32 overall prospect in the cycle.

Kayode Akinwumi

Edited by Satagni Sikder
