"Looking like young Melo": Hoops fans react as Kiyan Anthony shines in front of NBA scouts at Nike Hoop Summit

Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, is set to represent Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. The famous basketball page Bleacher Report Hoops posted some highlights of the 6-foot-5 shooting guard as he seemed unstoppable in the practice session on Thursday, while the scouts watched from the sidelines:

"Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony has been showing out in front of NBA scouts at @hoop.summit 🔥 @kiyananthony," the post was captioned.

The post saw comments from hoops fans as they were impressed by the Syracuse Orange signee:

Hoops fans react as Kiyan Anthony shines in front of NBA scouts at Nike Hoop Summit

"Looking like young melo with the headband," one fan said.

"Nice to see him sped up a bit. I was wondering how his game will adjust with the quicker pace. Love to see it!" another fan said.

"Crazy he got snubbed for McDonald's all American game. He cold bro," one fan said.

His mother, La La Anthony and more fans joined the comments section:

"Yesssssss," La La Anthony commented with four fire emojis.

"Yeah they all on his hit list now after that Mickey D’s snug 🔥 🔥," a fan said.

"Yeahhhhhhh Kiy 💎💎🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯 Late Bloomers Usually Become The 🐐," another fan said.

Kiyan Anthony ready for the 2025 Iverson Classic Tournament

Kiyan Anthony, who was snubbed from the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game, will be playing in the prestigious Iverson Classic at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, on May 3.

The teams are yet to be divided into two. However, he will play alongside other top prospects, including Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, Arkansas Razorbacks signees Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas and South Carolina signee Eli Ellis, among others.

The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and BYU signee, AJ Dybantsa, were also scheduled to play; however, he will miss the tournament because the date clashes with his college enrollment.

