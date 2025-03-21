Los Angeles Chargers come through with an immense gesture for a California high school football team 

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers came through with a generous gesture for Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, California. The football roster received jerseys and athletic pants for their upcoming season.

Ad

The high school's X handle posted about the same with the following caption.

"We are beyond grateful to the @chargers for their generous donations to our program. Using the best uniforms in pro sports, we are blessed to be able to outfit our players and future A-town Chargers for years to come," read the caption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Agoura High School holds a record of 9-2 and is ranked No. 236 in California, per On3.

This is not the only NFL team that has come forward with giving back to the high school sports circuit. Earlier this month, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford donated football uniforms and equipment to Pasadena High School for the losses it incurred due to the California wildfires.

Similarly, last month, the San Francisco 49ers donated over $20,000 worth of equipment to three high school football teams through their 49ers PREP program.

Ad

Los Angeles Chargers' sweet gesture to Palisades High School's football roster

The LA Chargers have been at the forefront of giving back to the LA community, specifically the high school sports circuit.

In January 2025, LA wildfires charred much of the infrastructure of Palisades High School, including the baseball and football fields.

Even so, the student-athletes at Pali High created a Go-Fund-Me page to raise money to buy sports equipment. Amid the uncertainty and Monday blues that had set in after the destruction and damage caused by the Wildfires, the Los Angeles Chargers came through with a sweet gesture for the Pali football team.

Ad

"We spent the day with Pali High School football to show our support during a time of rebuilding," read the caption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Palisades High School football coach Dylen Smith expressed his gratitude at this sweet gesture.

"It means the world to us. Just seeing these kids smile, obviously they got a lot going on. Having a distraction for a couple hours, have this experience with the Chargers, an NFL team, and see their facilities ... it's an overwhelming experience."

Even the Chargers' director of football development Zac Emde shared his insights on the Los Angeles Chargers' initiative.

Ad

"Knowing what they're dealing with, them, their families, their communities have been going through the last couple of months, last couple of weeks, we wanted to make sure that we had something here that we can give them a good experience to come out and get their mind off things."

Besides Los Angeles Chargers, LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene have also donated equipment to the Palisades high school baseball team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.