"Lots of love in the community": Four-star WR Ethan Feaster recaps Alabama official visit, spends time with Ryan Williams

Four-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster is set to reveal his college commitment on July 4. The standout from the 2026 recruiting class began his official visits over the weekend with a trip to Alabama and came away impressed by Kalen DeBoer’s program.

Ad

“I enjoyed it," Feaster told 247Sports. "Lots of love in the community. The players real cool and have a close bond. I love that.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Feaster was initially a 2027 class recruit but reclassified to 2026 in February. He said the decision was inspired by Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, who made a similar move by jumping from the 2025 class to 2024.

“I saw Ryan Williams do it," Feaster told On3's Steve Wiltfong. "That was the biggest thing. I felt like I can do it. I felt like I was ready for college."

Ad

Williams made headlines as a freshman at Alabama in 2024, breaking the program’s single-season freshman receiving yard record with 865 yards, eight touchdowns and 48 receptions.

Meanwhile, Feaster also had a breakout sophomore season in 2024, earning MaxPreps All-American honors with 57 receptions for 824 yards (14.5 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns.

The Desoto High School (Texas) standout is a tough runner after the catch and possess a wide catch radius. He is the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 45 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ad

During his Alabama visit, Feaster was seen connecting with Williams, who appears to be actively recruiting him. It will be interesting to see if Williams’ influence helps sway Feaster toward committing to the Crimson Tide.

Ethan Feaster's upcoming officials visits

Ethan Feaster has narrowed his college choices to Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and USC. He visited Oregon and Texas during the spring, but those schools didn’t make his final list.

Ad

After wrapping up his official visit to Alabama last weekend, Feaster has additional visits scheduled: USC on June 6, Texas A&M on June 13 and LSU on June 20.

At Alabama, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is leading Feaster’s recruitment and even visited him personally. As of now, LSU is seen as the clear favorite to land his commitment, with a 91.3% chance, according to On3. Texas A&M and Alabama trail far behind at 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More