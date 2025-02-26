"Louisville the way twin": Cardinals fans react as highly sought-after target Nate Ament announces his top 5 schools for commitment 

Nate Ament, the highest-rated uncommitted recruit in the 2025 Class, trimmed down his list of colleges. Ament, who announced last month that he is considering offers from Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas, is now down to his final five colleges.

These include Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville and Tennessee. Famous basketball page Swish Cultures posted the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Cardinals fans were excited about the news and wanted Ament to commit to their team. They posted their reactions in the comments section.

Cardinals fans react as highly sought-after target Nate Ament announces his top 5 schools for commitment

"Louisville the way twin," commented a fan.

"louisville is where it's at brother. KFC Yum! Center is the largest basketball specific arena in the country and the closest college ball comes to the NBA... only in Louisville. Kelsey and company are ELITE. He'll be winning a national title SOON. Please be on the team when he does so. Would love to wear your jersey and talk about Louisville's Ament years from now," another fan commented.

This fan wanted Ament to team up with Mikel Brown Jr., "@ament_nate team up with Mikel at Louisville!! You see what Louisville and Pat Kelsey are doing. Come join!!"

"Louisville all day long," commented a fan.

Another fan added, "@ament_nate you and Mikel will ball in PKs system."

Duke fans, including the No. 2 recruit and the Blue Devils signees, the Boozer twins also commented:

Duke fans and Boozer twins react to Nate Ament's final five colleges

Cayden Boozer posted a GIF, "LET'S GO DUKE."

His brother also commented, "Hmmm I think I like … DUKE."

"🔵⚪️😈 LET’S GO DUKE😈⚪️🔵," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "DUKEEE."

Louisville fans pledged upwards of $30,000 for Nate Ament

With Nate Ament's NIL deal with Fanstake, the fans can leverage the 6-foot-9 small forward's decision by pledging money. So far, the Cardinals fans have pledged upwards of $30,000 to convince Ament to sign for their team.

Kentucky Sports Radio's Jacob Polacheck showed how much amount fans of colleges have pledged for Ament, with Louisville leading the race with $33,520.

Which program do you think Nate Ament will choose?

