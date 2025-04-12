"Love this for him": Hoops fans react as Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is "super proud" ahead of the Nike Hoop Summit

Kiyan Anthony, son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will represent Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit that tips off on Friday at noon ET. The son of Carmelo and La La Anthony has Puerto Rican heritage and will represent them in the game.

Ad

The famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT took to Instagram to post some highlights of Anthony during the practice session and of him talking about representing Puerto Rico.

"Super proud to be here, representing my country, in a sort. Scrimmage went good, we won. I feel like I played pretty good. Looking forward to the game Saturday," Anthony said.

Ad

Trending

Fans shared their reactions to Anthony's practice showout.

Hoops fans react as Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is "super buzzed" ahead of the Nike Hoop Summit

"A great reminder to go where you're needed, not where you're wanted. Love this for him!" a fan commented, hinting at Anthony's McDonald's All-American Game snub.

Ad

This fan talked about Anthoy's Puerto Rican heritage, "His dad always wanted to play for PR. I know it means a lot to Melo that kyian is playing for PR 🇵🇷🙏🏽💯. Plus Lala is 💯 Puerto Rican and Melo is half so that makes kyian 75% 😂🙏🏽."

A fan added, "He keeps lifting. Keeping that base strong and quick twitchy. Lottery pick."

Ad

"Only thing Ky needs to work on is his aggressiveness. You don’t need to Be a 6’7 Pure shooter, you need to Be a 6’7 Ball Player. Keep going 💪🏾," commented another fan.

Hoops fans react as Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is "super buzzed" ahead of the Nike Hoop Summit

"Didn’t vote him All American now he bout to cook us wit Pedro nem 🤦🏿‍♂️," commented another fan.

Ad

This fan compared Kiyan Anthony to his father as he wore the headband, "Boi look like "Oak Hills Melo" w/ the headband love to see it! 🙌."

Kiyan Anthony, Tajh Ariza and more are ready to lock horns against Team USA

The World team features players, including the son of the 2009 NBA Champ and the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2026, Tajh Ariza, Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou and UConn signee Eric Reibe, among others.

Ad

Team USA has won the last four Nike Hoop Summit games, with the most recent 98-75 victory. Team World's last triumph came in 2018, when they won 89-76.

Kiyan Anthony will join his father's alma mater, Syracuse, next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More