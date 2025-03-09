“Love you more”: Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah Barnes surprises GF with special gifts on International Women’s Day

Isaiah Barnes, son of former NBA player Matt Barnes, made International Women’s Day special for his girlfriend with a heartfelt surprise.

In an Instagram story, Isaiah’s girlfriend, Morgan, shared a glimpse of gifts from him in the cosy setting of a car. He sent Morgan a soft plush bunny and a stunning bouquet of red roses as an intimate and thoughtful gesture.

His girlfriend captioned her picture with a heartfelt message:

“boyfriend got me a gift for international women’s day.” She also added, "i love you soo much zay.”

Isaiah Barnes reposted her story on his Instagram. Reciprocating her affection, he wrote:

“i love you more,” with a red heart emoji.

Isiah Barnes via Instagram

The sweet display of love and respect on a day dedicated to honouring women is certainly winning hearts. The 6-foot-3 sophomore, along with twin brother Carter, plays high school basketball for Crespi Carmelite High School. Carter and Isaiah Barnes have both given spectacular performances for their team.

Carter and Isaiah Barnes’s future path in high school basketball

Through the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast, Matt Barnes recently revealed that he had wanted his sons to play alongside Alijah. He believed they could have competed for a national championship together. However, he respected and understood Gilbert Arenas’ decision to let Alijah play elsewhere.

"I begged Gil, but Gil wouldn't let Alijah play with the twins. I wanted the twins and Alijah to kind of play together because I feel like they could have won a national championship if they put his son with the twins and we had a couple other pieces. But Gil. I respect his angle and his point of view now, seeing the player that Alijah has become,” he said in the podcast.

Now, Isaiah and Carter continue developing their skills as a dynamic backcourt duo as upcoming talent in high school basketball.

Isaiah Barnes has grown rapidly as a player and can show his scoring and defensive versatility. He has taken both ends of the floor with an intensity that can be likened to his father's fierce and competitive mindset. In addition to that, Carter completes his brother's gameplay with good playmaking and perimeter shooting.

As the twins climb through the basketball scene, they are expected to rise as some of the best high school prospects soon.

They may not share the floor with Alijah, but they're showing that a "family reunion" on the court is unnecessary to leave an impact on high school basketball. The future seems bright for Isaiah and Carter, with Matt Barnes leading them.

