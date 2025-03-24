"Love these people with all my heart": Iowa commit Layla Hays shares nostalgic snaps with teammates as she ends her HSS career

Iowa commit Layla Hays is wrapping up her high school basketball career with the Wasilla Warriors. Reminiscing about her time with the warriors, the four-star prospect took to her official Instagram page on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt post featuring a collection of nostalgic photos, captioning:

Ad

"The relationships built make everything more than worth it. Love these people with all my heart❤️ next stop Iowa City📍"

Ad

Trending

The post, which was a carousel of 17 pictures, captured a mix of on and off-court moments from the recently concluded season. It featured game shots, team photos and even a few throwback pictures.

Hays and the Wasilla Warriors ended their season in a 44-41 loss to Colony High School on Saturday. They ended the season with a 25-3 record, losing to Colony in the 2025 ASAA March Madness Alaska Girls Basketball State Championship final.

Ad

The Warriors have played the last four championship finals but secured the title only once, in 2024. They lost the previous two finals to Mountain City. Coincidentally, their victory in the final last year was against Colony.

Layla Hays isn't just saying goodbye to the Wasilla basketball team; she's also bidding farewell to the Wasilla volleyball team, which she is also a part of. Last year, she led the volleyball squad to a Class 4A state title, winning it alongside the basketball state championship.

Ad

Her basketball chapter continues with the Iowa Hawkeyes at the college level next season.

"They treat each other with so much love and respect" 4-Star Prospect Layla Hays on the Iowa Hawkeyes

Four-star prospect Layla Hays announced her commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes last December. At that time, the 6-foot-4 Center had 26 offers, including top programs like Duke, California, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota and Washington.

Ad

Before her commitment, Hays had this to say about the Hawkeyes:

"The biggest thing for me was the family aspect and the sense of community. They treat each other with so much love and respect that you can tell everybody, even the managers, feel wanted. I really love how they promote women in sports and becoming future leaders, after their time at Iowa."

Layla Hays is set to join the Iowa Hawkeyes next season, teaming up with fellow class of 2025 recruits Addison Deal and Journey Houston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback