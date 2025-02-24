LSU asst. coach Gary Redus shares 2-word reaction as star signee Grace Knox advances to state championship game with Etiwanda

Five-star LSU signee Grace Knox and the Etiwanda Eagles are in the final of the 2025 CIF Southern Section girls basketball championships after narrowly defeating Mater Dei 63-60 on Saturday.

On Monday, Ball is Life WBB shared a highlight on Instagram showcasing a brief highlight of the victory over Mater Dei. The clip attracted many reactions, with some focusing on Knox.

One of the reactions came from LSU assistant coach Gary Redus II, who dropped a two-word comment celebrating the five-star prospect:

"BIG CHAMP."

One fan also followed suit:

"Let's Geaux Grace! 🙌🔥💜💛🐅.”

Some fans focused on the game itself, sharing their comments and emoji reactions:

"No love lost between those two squads."

“♥️🔥.”

“🔥🔥.”

LSU assistant coach Gary Redus II shares a 2-word reaction as star signee Grace Knoxx advances to the state championship game with Etiwanda. (Image via Instagram @ballislifewbb)

The Eagles (25-4), on a 21-game winning streak, face Ontario Christian in the final scheduled on Saturday at the Toyota Arena.

Grace Knox and Etiwanda set for rematch against Ontario Christian's Kaleena Smith in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final

After defeating Mater Dei in a semifinal game on Saturday, Grace Knox and the Etiwanda Eagles will take on Etiwanda in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final.

The two teams met in November, a 74-66 victory for the Knights, with Kaleena Smith posting 20 points and 12 assists. Five-star senior Grace Knox, on the other hand, delivered 30 points.

Ontario Christian (28-1) is on a 14-game winning streak, which includes its 62-52 against Sierra Canyon in their semifinal game on Saturday.

This will be Etiwanda's fourth straight Open Division final and a title defense because it won the Open Division last season.

Can the Eagles defend their title and get their revenge, or will the red-hot Knights take them down? We'll find out on Saturday.

