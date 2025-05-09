Four-star point guard and LSU signee Bella Hines has reacted to a clip of her ABC Prep teammate Tamaiah Gary slipping on the basketball court. Hines posted a clip of Gary being dribbled past and slipping on her Instagram.

She tagged Gary in the story and added a two-word comment. She wrote:

“@hoopin_tink what happened 😭😭”

Bella Hines' Instagram story

Six-footer Tamaiah Gary is the daughter of former New Mexico point guard Dairese Gary, who's also been her coach at ABC Prep. Her talent for the game has become pretty obvious for a 14-year-old eighth grader. But it is hardly surprising, seeing that she shares the genes of a former college basketball standout.

As of January, she already had four college offers even though she's a Class of 2029 prospect. Speaking about her college offers, she said:

“From UNLV, Mizzou, I have UNM and San Diego State. My first one was UNLV and I went to a camp and then everyone else after that just started falling in.”

Her dad also commented on what training her has meant to him. He said:

“I have been training her since she has been young and then she goes out and does something that even shocks me. I be like, man where did that come from.”

Another factor that has been helpful in Gary's development is the opportunity to learn from top basketball prospects at ABC Prep, including Bella Hines. In her latest Instagram post, Gary posted a picture of her with Hines and a clip of her in practice at ABC Prep. Her caption to the post reads:

“Kinda missed you big sis.”

Bella Hines’ college future after high school

Bella Hines is headed to LSU for her college career after an eventful high school career. She started at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she spent the first three years of her high school career. However, she transferred to Grind Session's ABC Prep ahead of her senior season.

The 5-foot-9 guard is the No. 30 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Following her commitment to LSU in November, Hines also announced her deal with the Jordan Brand. The deal made her the only high school prospect signed with the brand at the time.

She belongs to a highly-rated LSU recruiting class that includes ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Divine Bourrage. Along with Hines, they all featured in the Jordan Brand Classic in April.

