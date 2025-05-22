Four-star LSU commit Bella Hines was impressed by Madison Carlton's showing at the Girls EYBL and didn't hesitate to let it be known. The 5-foot-9 guard reshared a post highlighting Carlton's performance, adding a two-word caption that said:

“MAD DOGGGG😝.”

LSU commit Bella Hines drops 2-word reaction as Madison Carlton dominates in girls' EYBL. (Image via Instagram @bellahines.3)

The original post was initially shared on Instagram by billionaire VSNS on Wednesday, and it included two video clips of Carlton in action at the EYBL event.

In the Video, which was a highlight of her performance across multiple games, she is seen combining with teammates, sinking tough 2-pointers under pressure, driving through defenders, crashing the boards and just making life difficult for the opposition all around.

Madison Carlton suits up for CyFair Elite 17U in the EYBL circuit and recently took part in EYBL Session II, held in Houston, Texas, from May 16 to May 18. Her squad went up against four tough opponents during the session and came out on top in every single game. Carlton was instrumental in these victories.

Madison Carlton recently wrapped up her junior year with the Seven Lakes Spartans, closing out another solid high school season. She is now looking forward to the next season, which will be her final high school year.

On the other hand, Bella Hines, also a member of the CyFair Elite squad, just finished her senior year of high school. With that chapter closed, she's now gearing up for the next big step in her basketball journey. She will take her talents to the collegiate stage at LSU next season.

"I want people to know how hard I've worked": Bella Hines on her work ethic

During her recently concluded senior season, four-star prospect Bella Hines hit a major milestone, surpassing 3,000 career high school points.

Her impressive journey on and off the court was highlighted in a documentary by The Grind Session. In the documentary, she opened up about her Mexican heritage, her basketball path and the relentless work ethic that has fueled her rise.

In the Video, Hines shared that many people don't realize just how much effort she puts in behind the scenes. More than anything, she said she wants to be remembered as someone who worked incredibly hard to reach the level she's at today.

"A lot of people don't understand how hard I've truly worked to get to where I'm at," Hines said (Timestamp: 0:56). "So, I would just say like I want people to how hard I've worked and how much humility I've put into this sport, and how much time I've taken to become who I am. I just want people to remember me as someone who worked as hard as she possibly could to get where she is now."

Without a doubt, Bella Hines is gradually carving out for herself a basketball path, which will hopefully one day take her to the WNBA. Right now, the next stage is college basketball with the LSU Tigers. She will join five-star prospects Grace Knox, Aaliyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage, who have also committed to LSU.

