Divine Bourrage, the LSU signee and the No. 10 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3), praised Example Academy's 2026 player Shania James.

Basketball page 'Prep Girls Hoops Illinois' had shared the Illinois 2026 Player Rankings on Instagram. The post where James was ranked at the second spot was reshared by Bourrage on her IG story:

LSU commit Divine Bourrage drops 2-word reaction to Shania James' Illinois 2026 rankings (Image: IG/ Divine Bourrage)

"@shaniajames.1 you're nice," Bourrage captioned her story.

Check out the rankings below:

James was ranked below the No. 8 recruit and Bolingbrook shooting guard, Trinity Jones. According to MaxPreps, Shania James led her school to a 9-5 record this season, with their last win coming against Western Reserve Academy by a tight 58-56 margin on Feb. 21.

On the other hand, Divine Bourrage has been very active on social media when it comes to sharing posts from her future team and teammates. Bourrage also shared a post by a women's sports page which posed a question: "Who's the best sophomore?"

The post consisted of some big names in women's basketball. It included Iowa State's Audi Crooks, Texas' Madison Brooks, South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley, USC's JuJu Watkins, LSU's Mikaylah Williams and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo.

Bourrage shows her support for LSU's Mikaylah Williams through her IG story (Image: IG/DivineBourrage)

Basketball analyst talks about Divine Bourrage

The shooting guard ranks at the third spot in her position and first in Iowa. She received plenty of offers from programs including Illinois, Missouri and Florida among others, before she signed for the Tigers on Sep. 12.

Bourrage featured in an Instagram post by basketball analyst and OWU Insights and Analytics founder Derrick Beechum as they talked about her rise:

"Divine is proving why she's the #1 player in Iowa and top 15 player nationally. The 6-foot-0 combo guard from Davenport North has elevated her game this season, averaging 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals per game while leading her team, starting with a 21-point differential," Beechum said.

He also talked about her game:

"Divine's offensive growth is evident with her increased scoring output, efficient shot selection and ability to dominate both in half court and transition. On defense, her three steals per game highlight her elite instincts and disruptive impact, setting the tone for Davenport North's success."

Bourrage will be joined by top prospects Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Bella Hines at Kim Mulkey's side next season.

