Divine Bourrage, the No. 10 player in the Class of 2025 signed with Kim Mulkey's LSU on Sep. 12, 2024. She will join the Tigers next season as she continues to impress for Davenport North High School. However, Bourrage has been keeping up with LSU games and was happy about their 82-77 win against Tennessee on Sunday.

After the win, ESPN posted some highlights of the game which were re-shared by Bourrage on her IG story with a one-word reaction:

"Hehehehehe," she wrote in the caption of her story.

LSU commit Divine Bourrage shares 1-word reaction as the Lady Tigers pick up their fourth, ranked win of the season (Image: IG/vine_spirit)

With this win, the Tigers bumped their record to 25-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference, moving into a tie for first place in the Southeastern Conference with Texas and South Carolina. On the other hand, with the loss, the Volunteers are now reduced to a 17-6 overall and 4-6 conference record.

The Tigers outscored the Volunteers in the first three quarters with four LSU players scoring in double digits. However, it was Kailyn Gilbert who came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points on 46.6% shooting, including 75% from beyond the arc. She also grabbed one rebound and stole the ball once.

Guard Aneesha Marrow finished the game with a double-double as she scored 14 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out three assists. Mikaylah Williams added 16 points, two rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block, while Flau'jae Johnson had 12 points, two rebounds and one block.

Divine Bourrage talks about her decision to choose LSU

With offers from over 30 programs including Miami, South Carolina, Illinois, Missouri and more, Divine Bourrage talked about her decision to choose LSU with On3 in September 2024, commending Mulkey:

“I like how Kim Mulkey is with her players,” Divine Bourrage told On3 after her visit. “She’s really loving with them, and I feel that’s what a player needs. Then I’m heavy on the family aspect, and I think that’s what stood out the most.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been a big Kim Mulkey fan for a long time, so when they hit me up and offered me, I almost cried about that. I’ve talked to coach Mulkey a lot over the phone, and she’s big on family, so it makes sense she’s like that with her players.”

Divine Bourrage will be accompanied by other top prospects, including Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Bella Hines.

