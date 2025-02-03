Grace Knox, the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2025, signed for the LSU Tigers over Texas, USC and Tennessee. While she will join Kim Mulkey's side next season, the small forward led Etiwanda High School to a 109-77 victory over Rancho Christian on her senior night on Sunday.

Knox was presented with flowers during her senior night and re-shared a picture of her holding them on her Instagram story with a two-word reaction. The picture was originally posted by an IG user caaaaityb:

LSU commit Grace Knox shares 2-word reaction to senior night post (Image: IG/on3wayy_graceee)

"❤️❤️luv u," she captioned her story.

With the win, Etiwanda marked its 18th straight home victory, pushing its record up to 21-4. Grace Knox was accompanied by Shaena Brew, Kelis Hawkins and Aliyahna Morris to celebrate the senior night of the Class of 2025 Lady Eagles.

The Instagram page of Etiwanda High School Girls Basketball also shared some pictures of the players to honor them:

"Thank you everyone who came out to celebrate our class of 2025 seniors & support the Lady Eagles to a 109-77 victory over Rancho Christian. It was a packed house, and you can really feel the love. We so appreciate you all. Please continue to support these young ladies in playoffs this season. We Love you seniors! It was your night!" the post was captioned.

Grace Knox is ranked at the second spot in the small forward position and first in California. She missed her sophomore season due to an injury but came back to average a double-double of 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds in her junior year.

The five-star recruit had plenty of offers from top programs including USC, Texas, Tennessee, UCLA, Texas A&M and Ohio State. However, she chose Mulkey's side after taking official visits to LSU on Sep. 7, Texas on Sep. 14, USC on Sep. 28, and Tennessee on Nov. 10.

Grace Knox included in the Girls' McDonald's All-American Game

The 6-foot-2 forward was included in the star-studded Girls' McDonald's All-American Game that was announced last Monday. From a list of 400 players, the McDAAG committee narrowed it to 24 players and ultimately broke them down into two teams of 12 players each.

Knox will play for the West team along with:

No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez

USC signee Jazzy Davidson

Iowa signee Addison Deal

Stanford signee Alexandra Eschmeyer

South Carolina signee Ayla McDowell

Washington signee Brynn McGaughy

Cal signee Aliyahna Morris

Duke signee Emilee Skinner

Kansas State signee Jordan Speiser

Next year at LSU, Grace Knox will be joined by top recruits ZaKiyah Johnson, Bella Hines and Divine Bourrage.

