ZaKiyah Johnson, the 6-foot shooting guard from Kentucky, led the All-Star Kentucky team in the famous Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Game on Sunday. She led the seniors team to a 111-80 win against the juniors in the nation’s longest running series of its kind.

Some pictures from the game were posted on Instagram by "G-Lens Creative Media" on Wednesday. ZaKiyah Johnson reshared the post on her Instagram story with a two-word reaction.

LSU commit ZaKiyah Johnson drops 2-word reaction to candid snaps from KY vs INDY Jr. All-Star game (Image via Instagram @zakiyahmonae_)

"my heart," she captioned the story.

This game marked Johnson's final high school basketball game before she joins Kim Mulkey at the LSU Tigers. The shooting guard who graduated from the Sacred Heart Academy recorded a double double with 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Furthermore, she shot 8-for-10 from the three-point line.

The team also got help from the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles signee Lareesha Cawthorn, who added 27 points, and the Louisville Cardinal signee Peyton Bradley, who scored 21.

Johnson, who ranks 11th nationally, fourth in the shooting guard position and first in Kentucky, received offers from the Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Arizona Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs, among others. However, she chose LSU after taking an official visit on Sep. 7 last year.

While speaking to sports anchor Mason Horodyski, the shooting guard talked about the kind of legacy she wants to leave at Kentucky.

"I want to be the greatest to come out of Kentucky. I want to go to the league, I want all the little girls to grow up and say, I want to be like ZaKiyah," said Johnson.

She also spoke to On3 about her decision to join LSU.

“I’m definitely really close with all the staff there,” Johnson told On3. “They’re really energetic and I like that. I’m an energetic person too – I’m very social – so I think we click there. The fact that we can have long conversations is good for me.”

ZaKiyah Johnson will join three top prospects at LSU next season

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey has added some top players to her roster for the next season. Apart from ZaKiyah Johnson, the Tigers also added five-star small forward Grace Knox from Etiwanda High School and a five-star shooting guard, Divine Bourrage from Davenport North.

They also signed a four-star point guard from Eldorado, Bella Hines. In the transfer portal, they acquired MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina, Kate Koval from Notre Dame and Amiya Joyner from East Carolina.

