LSU commit ZaKiyah Johnson reshares snap of Kim Mulkey's visit to her high school 

ZaKiyah Johnson, LSU commit and No. 11 player in the Class of 2025, has had an impressive season for the Sacred Heart Valkyries. While she will join the Tigers' coach Kim Mulkey next season, it was Mulkey who visited the Sacred Heart High School on Tuesday.

The Instagram page of Sacred Heart Academy Basketball shared a picture of Mulkey with ZaKiyah Johnson and her teammates:

The picture was then reshared by Johnson on her IG story:

LSU commit Johnson reshares snap of Kim Mulkey's visit to her high school (Credits: @zakiyahmonae_ Instagram)

ZaKiyah Johnson has been an essential part of the Valkyries, leading them in points, FG%, rebounds, blocks and 3-point FG%. She also became their all-time career points record holder after their blowout 89-20 win against Waggener on Dec. 17.

She scored her 2,378th point to pass Crystal Kelly, who belonged to the Class of 2024 and scored 2,377 points.

"Congratulations to ZaKiyah Johnson, the new all time leading scorer in Sacred Heart history! With her 2,378th point tonight ZaKiyah officially passes Crystal Kelly ‘04 who scored 2,377 points during her time," the post was captioned.

Johnson has played 133 games for Sacred Heart, averaging 20.1 points, 3.7 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. This season, Johnson has featured in 21 matches so far, averaging 22.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.5 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Furthermore, Johnson was one of two LSU signees selected to play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game on Apr. 1 in the Barclay’s Center. She will be accompanied by Grace Knox in the West Team, including No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez, USC commit Jazzy Davidson, Stanford commit Alexandra Eschmeyer, Duke commit Emilee Skinner, and more.

ZaKiyah Johnson opens up about her future

ZaKiyah Johnson spoke to journalist Mason Horodyski and talked about her future and aspirations in a video uploaded by Horodyski on X on Dec. 11. Johnson said that she wanted to be the greatest to come out of Kentucky:

"I want to be the greatest to come out of Kentucky. I want to go to the league, I want all the little girls to grow up and say, I want to be like ZaKiyah," Johnson told Mason Horodyski.

Expand Tweet

"I mean nobody ever wants to leave home. It's gonna be hard leaving my family and I think about it almost everyday but I think going down there and being able to see some of the things I see here will help me," she added.

Johnson will be joined by Bella Hines, Grace Knox and Divine Bourrage next season at LSU.

