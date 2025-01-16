LSU commits Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson named in prestigious high school POY midseason team ft. Aaliyah Chavez and Aaliyah Crump

LSU commits Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson have been named as part of the 2024/25 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girl’s High School Player of the Year Midseason Team. To celebrate the honor, the LSU women’s basketball team shared the news on their Instagram story Wednesday.

The 2024/25 Naismith Trophy Girl’s High School Player of the Year Midseason Team features a total of 25 top-performing female high school athletes, including No. 1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez and five-star Montverde Academy star Aaliyah Crump. The list also includes five-star junior Jerzy Robinson, No. 3 ranked USC commit Jasmine Davidson, No. 2 ranked UCLA commit Sienna Betts, and others.

Notably, the presence of both Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson on the list means that LSU has two signees on the high school Player of the Year midseason team, while other colleges represented have just one.

Knoxx, the five-star prospect ranked No. 6 in the ESPN Top 100, currently serves as one of the team captains for the Etiwanda Eagles, helping them to a 13-4 record this season. No. 13 ranked Zakiyah Johnson, on the other hand, has played a crucial role in Sacred Heart Academy’s unbeaten 8-0 record this season.

Five-Star Prospect Grace Knoxx Headlines Army National Guard Hoophall Classic

The 2025 Army National Guard Hoophall Classic kicks off on Thursday, January 16th, and runs till the 20th. As usual, this year’s edition will be featuring some of the top high school teams and players in the nation.

Among the lineup of top high school talents that will be gracing the tournament is five-star prospect Grace Knoxx, who will be leading the Etiwanda Eagles. Specifically, Knoxx and the Eagles will be closing out the tournament on the final day with an exciting game against Incarnate Word School.

Other top high school prospects who will also be gracing the tournament include five-star prospect Mia Pauldo, No. 5 ranked Olivia Vukosa, Highly rated Juniors McKenna Woliczko, Jordyn Jackson, and No. 1 ranked class of 2027 prospect Kaleena Smith, among others.

