  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • LSU commits Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson named in prestigious high school POY midseason team ft. Aaliyah Chavez and Aaliyah Crump

LSU commits Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson named in prestigious high school POY midseason team ft. Aaliyah Chavez and Aaliyah Crump

By Inioluwa
Modified Jan 16, 2025 22:08 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

LSU commits Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson have been named as part of the 2024/25 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girl’s High School Player of the Year Midseason Team. To celebrate the honor, the LSU women’s basketball team shared the news on their Instagram story Wednesday.

LSU commits Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson named in prestigious high school POY midseason team. (Image via instagram @lsuwbkb)
LSU commits Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson named in prestigious high school POY midseason team. (Image via instagram @lsuwbkb)

The 2024/25 Naismith Trophy Girl’s High School Player of the Year Midseason Team features a total of 25 top-performing female high school athletes, including No. 1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez and five-star Montverde Academy star Aaliyah Crump. The list also includes five-star junior Jerzy Robinson, No. 3 ranked USC commit Jasmine Davidson, No. 2 ranked UCLA commit Sienna Betts, and others.

also-read-trending Trending

Notably, the presence of both Grace Knoxx and ZaKiyah Johnson on the list means that LSU has two signees on the high school Player of the Year midseason team, while other colleges represented have just one.

Knoxx, the five-star prospect ranked No. 6 in the ESPN Top 100, currently serves as one of the team captains for the Etiwanda Eagles, helping them to a 13-4 record this season. No. 13 ranked Zakiyah Johnson, on the other hand, has played a crucial role in Sacred Heart Academy’s unbeaten 8-0 record this season.

Five-Star Prospect Grace Knoxx Headlines Army National Guard Hoophall Classic

The 2025 Army National Guard Hoophall Classic kicks off on Thursday, January 16th, and runs till the 20th. As usual, this year’s edition will be featuring some of the top high school teams and players in the nation.

Among the lineup of top high school talents that will be gracing the tournament is five-star prospect Grace Knoxx, who will be leading the Etiwanda Eagles. Specifically, Knoxx and the Eagles will be closing out the tournament on the final day with an exciting game against Incarnate Word School.

Other top high school prospects who will also be gracing the tournament include five-star prospect Mia Pauldo, No. 5 ranked Olivia Vukosa, Highly rated Juniors McKenna Woliczko, Jordyn Jackson, and No. 1 ranked class of 2027 prospect Kaleena Smith, among others.

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी