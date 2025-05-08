Bella Hines will be heading to the LSU Tigers after completing a stellar high school basketball career at the Eldorado Golden Eagles. The 5-foot-9 point guard is the No. 30 recruit in the Class of 2025 (per On3's Industry Rankings) and played in the Ballislife All-American game on May 3.

A few highlights from her game were shared by "Capclipz" on Instagram on Wednesday. Hines' future coach, Kim Mulkey, was impressed with her signee's performance and reshared the highlights on her IG story, tagging Hines with three fire emojis.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey hypes up elite recruit Bella Hines as she impresses at the Ballislife All-American game (Image: IG/coachkimmulkey)

Hines represented Black Team Elite. She was accompanied by her future teammate, Grace Knox, Miami Hurricanes signee Camille Williams, Washington Huskies signee Brynn McGaughy and California Golden Bears signee Aliyahna Morris, among others.

Hines played three seasons at Eldorado. In 84 matches, the point guard averaged 28.6 points, 1.6 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. In her freshman season, Hines played 26 games and scored 22.8 ppg, grabbed 3.9 boards, dished out 1.4 apg, stole the ball 3.5 times and had 1.0 bpg.

She improved her scoring average in her sophomore season with 30 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28 matches. She performed even better in her junior year, where she played 30 games. Hines averaged 32.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.3 spg and 0.4 bpg.

Bella Hines also signed an NIL deal with Jordan Brand on Nov. 13 last year as she became the only active high school player to have a deal with the brand. A spokesperson of the brand commended Hines while speaking to Forbes:

“We’re excited to have Bella Hines join the Jordan Brand Family. She’s a remarkable young talent who is joining an athlete roster that represents greatness for the next generation."

"Felt like a second home" - Bella Hines on why she chose LSU

With plenty of offers for Bella Hines from across the nation, the rising star shared why she chose to commit to the Tigers above all others. She spoke to Rivals about her visit and how her family felt about the program:

"As soon as I got back to the hotel from the first day of my visit hanging out with the coaches and players I talked with my family, and they all said they could really see me playing here.

"The coaches all reflect my personality and it just felt like a second home to me. Having the confidence from my family knowing that I would be happy here really made the difference."

Hines will be joined by Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage next season.

