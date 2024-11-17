LSU's Flau'jae Johnson's high school highlights have hoops fans comparing her to Chicago Sky star: "Better than Angel"

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is considered one of LSU's best players ever and led the Tigers to an NCAA national title in 2023. However, highlights of Flau'jae Johnson from her high school games have resurfaced and many are saying that she may be better than Reese.

The video posted on Thursday by Slam_HS on Instagram featured Johnson during her time at Sprayberry High School in Georgia. She showed that as a combo guard, she could handle the ball, attack the basket and also hit shots from deep. This led one user to compare her to Reese, who made the WNBA All-Star Game in her rookie year as a power forward. The comment sparked a debate in the comments section.

"Better than angel button>>>>," one fan wrote.

"@hoodiedonno_.11 you talking about Angel when there’s played in college rn better than flaujae 😂 she not even the best player on her team rn," a fan said.

"@hoodiedonno_.11 we all know this 😂," another fan wrote.

However, others just marveled at how good she was and are counting on her to show that type of game for LSU this year.

"I wanna see her athleticism 🏀," one fan said.

"She just like that!," another fan commented.

"We need all that this year." a fan wrote..

Fans comment on Flau'jae Johnson's high school days (Source: Instagram/slam_hs)

In high school, Flau'jae Johnson was rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect and was ranked No. 26 overall from the Class of 2022. She made a massive impact on her team, as she was named the MVP of the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic and was also a McDonald's All-American. Her jersey was retired by Sprayberry High School, the first female player to receive that honor.

Johnson is also a rapper, and daughter of the late rapper Camoflauge, who died in 2003. She showcased her rapping on shows such as "The Rap Game" and "America's Got Talent."

Flau'jae Johnson leads LSU Tigers in big win over Murray State

The former Sprayberry High School standout is now one of the key players for the LSU Tigers. On Friday, she led the team to a 74-60 victory against Murray State, pushing their record to 4-0 this season. Despite trailing by nine points at halftime, the Tigers rallied in the second half and completed the comeback.

Flau’jae Johnson finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Kim Mulkey’s squad started its rally late, only pulling away early in the fourth quarter.

