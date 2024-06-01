"LSU’s been a school I’ve been looking at for a long time"- 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench lauds Brian Kelly's powerhouse during official visit

The LSU Tigers have emerged as a top contender for five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, who officially visited head coach Brian Kelly's program on May 31. Ffrench had previously committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide before de-committing following Nick Saban's retirement.

Ffrench's mother is from the Feliciana area and attended Southern University. This connection makes his potential move to LSU feel like a homecoming.

“Man, for a long time I’ve been liking LSU, since I was a kid,” Ffrench said. “My family stays right in Baton Rouge. There’s only three of us from Jacksonville. LSU’s been a school I’ve been looking at for a long time, so I’m very familiar with it.”

Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood's presence at LSU's Spring Game provided an additional draw, as Ffrench and fellow five-star receiver Caleb Cunningham visited unofficially.

LSU's wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, Cortez Hankton, has also been particularly influential in igniting the WR's interest in the program. Hankton first offered Ffrench a scholarship while at Georgia.

“Knowing how he felt about me as a young pup, just letting me know where our relationship was at, he trusted me when I was young. That’s pretty big.”

Despite losing a commitment from the nation's top receiver, Dakorien Moore, LSU still boasts a strong recruiting class. The Tigers have secured a commitment from TaRon Francis.

Texas emerges as the top school for Jaime Ffrench

Jaime Ffrench received over 30 offers from top programs across the nation. Currently, the Texas Longhorns are leading the charge to secure the elite player.

“They (LSU) are No. 2 right now, right behind Texas,” Ffrench said. “Texas, LSU, Miami, those three schools (are out front). Then Tennessee, Ohio State … they are all in the race.”

A crucial factor contributing to Texas’s frontrunner status is the familial atmosphere that the coaching staff and recruiting team have cultivated.

“Really just the family feeling. They jumped on me quick, and they stay on us. It feels like an open family there. Coach Chris Jackson, Coach Sark, they all play a big part. Coach Perry, the recruiting director, all of them. They’re all part of it.”

During his junior year at Mandarin High School in 2023, the wide receiver amassed 62 receptions for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns, contributing to his team’s Florida 4M title. He recorded 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore year.

Jaime Ffrench is scheduled to visit Miami on June 7, Tennessee on June 14, and Texas on June 21.